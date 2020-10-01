Lightstream Launches Managed Security Services

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream, a leader in cloud security, network transformation and managed services, today announced the launch of Managed Security Services (MSS). Lightstream's suite of managed-services solutions helps organizations better manage risk by improving security outcomes and effectiveness while meeting compliance requirements for core, mobile and public-cloud infrastructures.

The COVID-19 pandemic is fast-tracking digital transformation as the world rethinks use of technology in everything from work to school to entertainment and healthcare. Cyberattacks have spiked globally, with a recent Interpol assessment citing an alarming rate of attacks shifting from individuals and small businesses to major corporations, governments and critical infrastructure.

Lightstream MSS helps IT leaders address these challenges by decreasing security costs and complexity with pay-as-you-go solutions delivered by a team of cloud and security experts. The services deliver operational and advisory capabilities that help customers to build, maintain and improve their security posture. Available in flexible service tiers, MSS include:

Management, operation, and maintenance of virtual and physical devices at the network edge



Prevention, detection and automated security incident response at scale



Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform delivering connectivity using a common cloud-based infrastructure



Continuous monitoring, detection and incident response for public cloud

Getting started is as simple as a Rapid Risk Profile assessment or Security & Compliance Insights workshop to baseline a customer's current security posture and compliance and assess security needs.

"Many businesses find themselves struggling due to changing global economic conditions," said Rafal Los, vice president of security strategy at Lightstream. "Budgets are under pressure, while security threats are increasing and talent is at a premium. This is the perfect time not to have to choose between investing in your business or investing in security. Lightstream's unique approach maximizes cybersecurity investment by coupling decreased cost and complexity with improved effectiveness in a cost-effective, consumption-based model."

About Lightstream

Lightstream provides full-service cloud and connectivity solutions to enterprises worldwide with a focus on managed services for security, cloud and network, as well as cloud infrastructure implementation, security and support.

Lightstream is an AWS Security Competency Partner, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, a Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner with Security Competency and was named Palo Alto Networks Public Cloud Partner of the Year in 2018 and 2019. Visit us at http://www.lightstream.tech or LinkedIn.

