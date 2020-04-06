Lightwave Logic CEO, Dr. Michael Lebby, to Host Virtual Keynote Presentation at SPIE Photonics Europe Digital Forum

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Lebby will present a virtual keynote address at the SPIE Photonics Europe 2020 Digital Forum, one of the largest photonics conferences in Europe, which is taking place from April 6-10, 2020.

SPIE Photonics Europe Digital Forum

Keynote Title: Naturally Fast and Low Power Electro-Optic Polymer Optical Devices are Ideally Positioned for the Next-Generation Internet Photonics Roadmap

Speaker: Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer

Date: April 7, 2020

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Central European time

Website: www.spie.org

For more information, please visit the SPIE Photonics Europe Digital Forum website here.

"We are excited to share our story as a part of this industry-leading online conference, taking a closer look of the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused on internet infrastructure," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "For example, CNN recently reported that Netflix and YouTube reduced video streaming quality in Europe for at least the next month to prevent the internet from collapsing under the strain of unprecedented usage due to home quarantines driven by the coronavirus pandemic. These are precisely the types of traffic jam scenarios that Lightwave's technology is designed to address, where our polymer materials can use less power and increase data throughput in existing network infrastructure."

"I would also like to take the opportunity to provide an update on Lightwave Logic and the current COVID-19 situation. We have continued to drive the business forward while following all state, local and CDC protocols, while keeping the safety of our employees and partners a top priority," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

