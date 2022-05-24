Lightwave Logic to Present at 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational

CEO Dr. Michael Lebby to Present at 10:30 a.m. Pacific on June 7, 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 at the Four Seasons in Westlake Village, California.

Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby and President Jim Marcelli are scheduled to host a presentation during the conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

12th Annual LD Micro Invitational

When: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Time: 10:30 a.m. Pacific time – Track 3 Location: Four Seasons - Westlake Village, California

Presentation Webcast: https://me21.mysequire.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of the LD Micro presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact MZ Group at [email protected].

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.