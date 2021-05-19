Lightwave Logic to Share Business Update Presentation Immediately Following Conclusion of Annual Shareholder Meeting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that a business update presentation will be posted to the Company's website immediately following the conclusion of the annual shareholder meeting.

The video presentation will be posted to the following page for public viewing: https://www.lightwavelogic.com/resource-center/technical-presentations-white-papers/

"I look forward to providing a comprehensive business update to our valued shareholders, illustrating our continued progress towards commercialization of our innovative technology," said Dr. Michael Lebby, CEO of Lightwave Logic. "While the annual shareholder meeting pertains to shareholder voting matters, the posting of this pre-recorded presentation will serve as a proper venue for our shareholders to hear from the CEO directly as to our latest business achievements and to answer common questions we hear from the investment community.

"We look forward to a post-pandemic environment, where we can once again meet shareholders in-person for business update presentations from the Lightwave Logic management team," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

