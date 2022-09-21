Lignite Market Analysis, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 1.48% by 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lignite Market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The lignite market is poised to grow by USD 3.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 1.48% during the forecast period. View Free Sample Report of Lignite Market in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lignite Market 2022-2026

All major aspects that include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analyses are focused in a better way helping you with decision-making strategies.

Lignite Market Vendors

Allete Inc.

China Coal Energy Company Ltd.

Coal India Ltd.

Energeticky A Prumyslovy Holding a.s.

Environmental Clean Technologies Ltd.

Glencore Plc

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. Ltd.

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.

JSW STEEL Ltd.

Komatsu Mining Corp.

Lanna Resources Public Co. Ltd.

The rise in global energy demand is one of the key factors driving the global lignite market's growth. Improvements in ash-handling technologies are one of the key lignite market trends that are expected to have a positive impact on the industry during the forecast period. However, competition from alternative energy sources is one of the major challenges to the global lignite market's growth. Buy Sample Report.

Lignite Market Split by

Application

Power generation



Syngas generation



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

The regional distribution of lignite market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2021-2026. The lignite market research report shed light on the foremost regions: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global lignite industry by value?

What will be the size of the global lignite industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global lignite industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global lignite market?

Lignite market research report presents critical information and factual data about the lignite industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the lignite market study.

The product range of the lignite industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the lignite market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Refine your business plan & growth

Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Related Reports:

Calcined Petcoke Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The calcined petcoke market share is expected to increase by USD 3.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%.

Coal Gasification Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: At an accelerating CAGR of 15.73%, the coal gasification market share is expected to increase to USD 10.36 billion by 2026.

Lignite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.48% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allete Inc., China Coal Energy Company Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Energeticky A Prumyslovy Holding a.s., Environmental Clean Technologies Ltd., Glencore Plc, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. Ltd., IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Lanna Resources Public Co. Ltd., Mechel PAO, NACCO Industries Inc., NLC India Ltd., PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminum Persero, RWE AG, and SRK Consulting Global Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Energy" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Syngas generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Syngas generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Syngas generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Syngas generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Syngas generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Allete Inc.

Exhibit 93: Allete Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Allete Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Allete Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Allete Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Energeticky A Prumyslovy Holding a.s.

Exhibit 97: Energeticky A Prumyslovy Holding a.s. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Energeticky A Prumyslovy Holding a.s. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Energeticky A Prumyslovy Holding a.s. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Energeticky A Prumyslovy Holding a.s. - Segment focus

10.5 Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 JSW STEEL Ltd.

Exhibit 105: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Lanna Resources Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Lanna Resources Public Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Lanna Resources Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Lanna Resources Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Lanna Resources Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Mechel PAO

Exhibit 112: Mechel PAO - Overview



Exhibit 113: Mechel PAO - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Mechel PAO - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Mechel PAO - Segment focus

10.9 NACCO Industries Inc.

Exhibit 116: NACCO Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: NACCO Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: NACCO Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: NACCO Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 NLC India Ltd.

Exhibit 120: NLC India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: NLC India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: NLC India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: NLC India Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminum Persero

Exhibit 124: PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminum Persero - Overview

Indonesia Asahan Aluminum Persero - Overview

Exhibit 125: PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminum Persero - Business segments

Indonesia Asahan Aluminum Persero - Business segments

Exhibit 126: PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminum Persero - Key offerings

Indonesia Asahan Aluminum Persero - Key offerings

Exhibit 127: PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminum Persero - Segment focus

10.12 RWE AG

Exhibit 128: RWE AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: RWE AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: RWE AG - Key news



Exhibit 131: RWE AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: RWE AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

About Us

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio