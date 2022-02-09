Lignosulfonates Market Size, Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

Lignosulfonates Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenges Analysis

The growing construction activities in the commercial and residential building segments are a key factor driving the demand for lignosulfonates. Lignosulfonates are widely used in construction applications to reduce water requirements in concrete admixtures. They also disperse the cement when water is mixed with the concrete and increase the utilization of the cement. Calcium and sodium lignosulfonates are the most commonly used lignosulfonates in concrete admixtures. In addition, the growing demand from the animal feed industry and advances in lignosulfonate production are some other factors likely to influence the market growth positively in the upcoming years.

However, complexities in the production of lignosulfonates will limit the market growth. Lignosulfonates are modified lignin molecules that are produced from sulfite pulping of lignocellulosic biomass. Corrosion of pulp digesters in these processes occurs widely due to the continuous use of chemicals. When compared with Kraft pulping, the sulfite pulping chemical recovery process consists of sulfite, hydrogen sulfide, and hydrochloric acid. These chemicals widely cause corrosion, which is a significant challenge for lignosulfonate manufacturers.

View Report Outlook to uncover more factors influencing the market

Lignosulfonates Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Sodium Lignosulfonate



Calcium Lignosulfonate



Magnesium Lignosulfonate



Others

Application

Dispersing Agents



Binding Agents



Retarders



Functional Additives

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



MEA



South America

Sodium Lignosulfonate held the largest market share in 2020 and the segment will continue to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth of the construction industry is one of the primary factors driving this segment owing to the growing demand for concrete admixtures from the construction industry. The dispersing agents application segment will occupy the largest lignosulfonate market share during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to their increased usage as dispersing agents in concrete admixture, pigment dispersion, dyestuff, mining, ceramic tile and clay brick, oil exploration, crop protection, gypsum plasterboard, water treatment, and leather tanning applications.

APAC will be the fastest growing regional segment of this market while contributing to 35% of the overall market growth during the forecast period. The growing population and the high growth in both commercial and residential construction sectors are expected to make APAC an ideal destination for the growth of the lignosulfonates market. Improvements in lifestyle, the rising cost of living, and the growing population will help industries, such as construction as well as oil and gas, flourish in the region, which will drive the growth of the lignosulfonates market in APAC.

Download Report Sample to Get Additional Information on the Contribution of Each Segment.

Lignosulfonates Market 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis

The report also covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Abelin Polymers, Borregaard ASA, Burgo Group SpA, Domsjo Fabriker AB, Ingevity Corp., Lenzing AG, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Sappi Ltd., Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position, vendors are offering innovative solutions and engaging in mergers and acquisitions. The industry is witnessing consolidation with the increase in competition, wherein small entities are acquired by or merged with major vendors. It is becoming imperative for vendors to distinguish their products and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive and succeed in this competitive market environment. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Speak to our Analysts for more customized reports on more vendor insights

Lignosulfonates Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist lignosulfonates market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lignosulfonates market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lignosulfonates market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lignosulfonates market vendors

Related Reports:

Functional Additives Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Functional Food Ingredients Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Lignosulfonates Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 125.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abelin Polymers, Borregaard ASA, Burgo Group SpA, Domsjo Fabriker AB, Ingevity Corp., Lenzing AG, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Sappi Ltd., Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio