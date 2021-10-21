Lignosulfonates Market to Expand at CAGR of 3.5% During 2021-2031; Increased Product Demand from Animal Feed Industry to Offer Lucrative Avenues to Market Players, Notes TMR Report
- Increase in use of calcium lignosulfonate as a water-reducing admixture for cement is projected to drive product sales in the lignosulfonates market. The market is expected to garner the valuation of US$ 1 Bn by 2031.
- Rise in product demand from animal feed binders and concrete additives industries is boosting the market growth in China
Oct 21, 2021, 07:30 ET
ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lignosulfonates find application in a wide range of end-use industries, including concrete additives, animal feed binders, dust control, and oil well additives industries. This wide product application is expected to create lucrative avenues for companies operating in the global lignosulfonates market in the upcoming years.
Calcium lignosulfonates, sodium lignosulfonates, ammonium lignosulfonates, chrome lignosulfonates, and magnesium lignosulfonates are some of the product types available in the global lignosulfonates market.
The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) expect the global lignosulfonates market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
Manufacturers in the lignosulfonates market are increasing investigation of the structural features of differing molecular weight fractions of lignosulfonate and the effect of these structures on the properties as a die dispersant.
Lignosulfonates Market: Key Findings
- Enterprises Focus on Expanding Product Portfolio
Several companies engaged in the global lignosulfonates market are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolios. For instance, many enterprises are developing lignin-based biopolymers that are renewable and can be utilized as a wood-based substitutes to fossil-based chemicals. Many players such as Borregaard are increasing their production capabilities of lignin-based biopolymers, which find wide application as dispersing agents, crystal growth modifiers, and binders.
- Market to Experience Surge in Demand for Calcium Lignosulfonate
Calcium lignosulfonate is gaining impetus, owing to its increased use as a water-reducing admixture for ceramic body reinforcing agent, pesticide suspension concentrates, and cement. Moreover, the product is increasingly being utilized for various purposes such as tanning agents in leather, carbon black granulation agents, and coal lurry dispersants.
Calcium lignosulfonate is used in rubber, pesticides, and resin. It is also employed in lead batteries in order to act on crystallization of lead sulfate, which allows for the improved battery life. With significant growth in the demand for this product, companies operating in the global lignosulfonates market are focusing on strengthening their production capacities for calcium lignosulfonate.
Lignosulfonates Market: Growth Boosters
- Lignosulfonates offer necessary sodium and calcium, which work as inorganic electrolytes suitable for animal health. As a result, they are in high demand in the animal feed industry. Moreover, lignosulfonates are gaining traction and increasingly being utilized by feed manufacturers as preferred binders owing to their relatively low toxicity.
The demand for lignosulfonates is increasing from the animal feed industry due to their wide use as animal feed binders (pellet binders) and to improve the feed properties of pellets.
- Over the past few years, there has been significant growth in the use of lignosulfonate in oil well drilling fluids. They are also gaining traction as a set retarder for oil well cementing. These product applications are boosting product sales.
Lignosulfonates Market: Regional Analysis
- Europe is a prominent market for lignosulfonates manufacturers. The regional market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 2.7% during the forecast period.
- Surge in the use of lignosulfonates in a wide range of regional end-use industries, including concrete additives and animal feed binders is projected to boost the growth of the Europe lignosulfonates market in the upcoming years
- Germany serves as a prominent country in the Europe lignosulfonates market. Moreover, the country is expected to maintain its leading position in the Europe market from 2021 to 2031.
Lignosulfonates Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the lignosulfonates market are:
- Burgo Group S.p.A.
- Borregaard LignoTech
- Green Agrochem
- Domsjö Fabriker AB
- Sappi Limited
- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.
- Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Qingdao New World Material Co. Ltd.
- The Dallas Group of America
Lignosulfonates Market Segmentation
Product Type
- Sodium Lignosulfonates
- Calcium Lignosulfonates
- Magnesium Lignosulfonates
- Others (including Ammonium Lignosulfonates and Chrome Lignosulfonates)
End-use
- Animal Feed Binders
- Concrete Additives
- Oil Well Additives
- Dust Control
- Others (including Plasterboard Additives and Leather Tanning)
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Share this article