Liht Cannabis Corp. presents outcome of public meetings held in Shuswap, BC on November 17, 2018 and closes a private placement with key investors

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Liht Cannabis Corp. (CSE: LIHT) (OTCQX: LIHTF) (FSE: 2M0) ("Liht") or (the "Company") reports on the outcome of its November 17th public meetings regarding the Company's proposed operations in Celista, BC.

We are very pleased to report that hundreds of locals from surrounding Shuswap communities attended our meetings and the prevailing consensus was favorable.

Key Speakers from Liht Cannabis Corp. included: Linda Sampson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Richard Huhn, Independent Director and Founder of Full Spectrum Medicinals, Gabe Cipes, Head of Canadian Quality Assurance & Management Advisory Board Member, Josef Tyls, M.Sc. Ph.D., Management Advisory Board Member, Cody Hamilton, Responsible Person in Charge, Tylor Herold, Head of Security and Jay Simpson, Area F Director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

Highlights included:

The opportunity to address the community with our mission, the science behind our systems, our facility design, the importance of organic-grade cannabis cultivation and our methods, community benefits including employment opportunities for the public, rooted in the communities of the Shuswap.

We connected with Elder Bert Deneault of the Secwepemc First Nations. We acknowledged that our property in Celista, BC is on unceded Secwepemc territory. The Company looks forward to further dialogue with Elder Bert Deneault regarding the project.

The Company had a valuable opportunity to meet, and answer questions from the community, addressing concerns and presented the opportunity for an open exchange.

A number of opportunities with local business people were identified and new business relationships and synergies were developed.

The Company discussed employment opportunities that will result from our investment in the community. Approximately 80 – 120 jobs will be created once the entire facility is built-out. The Company will provide training and hire locally wherever possible.

We will conduct future forums in the community to preserve transparency, enhance communication and provide information on progress.

"We warmly thank the residents and businesses of the Shuswap communities, the Secwepemc First Nations, Chase RCMP, the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District, North Shuswap Chamber of Commerce and news media for their attendance and support." Liht Cannabis Corp.

Liht Cannabis Corp. closed a non-brokered private placement unit offering to key investors on November 19, 2018.

2,156,000 units ("Units") at $0.25c CDN per unit raised the gross proceeds of $539,000 CDN (the "Unit Offering").

Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant ("Purchase Warrants") will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at $0.50c CDN. The purchase warrants may be exercised at any time until May 19, 2020.

Liht will pay cash finder fees of 7% of the gross proceeds raised from subscriptions in the unit offering from persons introduced to the Company by certain eligible Finders.

The net proceeds raised from the unit offering are intended to be used for further development of the Company's projects and general corporate purposes.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider, the FSE nor the OTCQX® has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQX® accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

MARIJUANA INDUSTRY INVOLVEMENT:

Canadian listings (CSE) will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is rightly required by regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate.

Liht owns marijuana licenses in California and Nevada. Marijuana is legal in each state however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that Liht's ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations.

Liht's business is conducted in a manner consistent with state law and is in compliance with licensing requirements.

Copies of licenses are posted on Liht's website. Liht has internal compliance procedures in place and has compliance focused attorneys engaged in jurisdictions to monitor changes in laws for compliance with US federal and state law on an ongoing basis. These law firms inform any necessary changes to our policies and procedures for compliance in Canada and the US.

