LikeMeat Samples New, Plant-Based Like Chick'n Wings at Rose Bowl Fan Fest 2022

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand, is winging it this year at the annual Rose Bowl Fan Fest on New Year's Day in Pasadena and sampling the brand's new Like Chick'n Wings in a custom LikeMeat "greenhouse" from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Giving a nod to the Rose Bowl Parade's gorgeous display of plant-only floats, LikeMeat created a custom greenhouse for tailgaters to walk through as they try LikeMeat's crispy, saucy wings.

Whether you're tailgating, watch-partying or just armchair quarterbacking, Like Chick'n Wings are the perfect plant-based addition to football season. Those with tickets to the Rose Bowl game will have the opportunity to sample these delicious Wings and enjoy their crunchy, crispy coating and juicy, bone-free, meaty texture.

"We're so excited to be a part of the Rose Bowl festivities this year and look forward to letting the Like Chick'n Wings speak for themselves during our sampling event," says Emily Klooster, VP of Marketing for LikeMeat. "Football and wings are birds of a feather that flock together, so we know Rose Bowl attendees are going to love the authentic look, feel, taste, crackle and sauce we'll be serving up. They won't be able to miss us in our sampling greenhouse which quite literally celebrates our love of all things plant-based."

Gluten-free, certified plant-based, and made with non-GMO ingredients, Like Chick'n Wings also feature a pouch of vegan buffalo sauce in every pack. They are now available for purchase in the freezer aisle at Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide and will be rolling out to additional nationwide retailers in early 2022.

For more information, please visit LikeMeat.com/us/ .

About LikeMeat and LIVEKINDLY Collective

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded by Blue Horizon Group on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. Its mission is to make plant-based living the new norm. As a collective of founders, entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale. Through its portfolio of food brands LikeMeat , The Fry Family Food Co ., Oumph! , No Meat , The Dutch Weed Burger , Happy Chicken and Giggling Pig, LIVEKINDLY Collective is providing consumers around the world with sustainable, delicious food options. Furthermore, the Company serves as a voice for the plant-based movement, communicating informative, entertaining and inspiring content through its media and lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY and @livekindlyco on Instagram. LIVEKINDLY Collective has over 500 employees and products in more than 40 countries around the world. To learn more, visit www.thelivekindlyco.com .

