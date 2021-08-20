LikeMeat's Food Truck Samples Plant-Based Nuggets Across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LikeMeat , a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand, is hitting the road in the brand's very own food truck and sampling its crave-worthy, plant-based Like Chick'n Nuggets to mindful meat lovers throughout Los Angeles in late August and early September.

Since more Angelenos would be saving the world if saving the world tasted better, LikeMeat's food truck is bringing delicious, authentic flavors and textures to L.A. — without adding a side order of guilt. With this aim of driving progress through pleasure, all LikeMeat products are non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and made with high-quality ingredients. Each 7-ounce Like Chick'n Nuggets sample provides plenty of plant-powered protein and fiber to the hungry and eco-conscious alike. Eager Angelenos can also find all four LikeMeat products, Like Chick'n Nuggets, Like BBQ Chick'n, Like Chick'n Pieces and Like Grilled Chick'n in the refrigerated section at Sprouts Farmers Market.

LikeMeat's food truck will be sampling Like Chick'n Nuggets according to the following schedule:

Venice Beach on August 21

on Santa Monica on August 28

Abbot Kinney's TOMS store on September 3

Santa Monica College's home football game on September 4

home football game on Smorgasburg on September 5

Culver City Steps on September 6

Select Sprouts Farmers Market parking lot locations on August 22 and August 29

"We love Los Angeles' vibrant street style and incredible food culture and thought sampling our Like Chick'n Nuggets in our very own food truck would be such a fun way to introduce the people of this great city to LikeMeat," says Emily Klooster, marketing director for LikeMeat. "We're inviting mindful meat lovers in Los Angeles to become 'eativists,' and make real progress through good food — one tasty Like Chick'n Nugget at a time!"

For updates on LikeMeat's sampling events, follow LikeMeat's stories on Instagram @likemeat.us. For more information on LikeMeat, visit LikeMeat.com/us and for a store locator, visit Sprouts.com .

About LikeMeat and LIVEKINDLY Collective

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded by Blue Horizon Group on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. As a collective of entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale – because of its unique capabilities and purpose-driven mission to effect change through sustainable, cruelty-free, plant-based alternatives. Through its portfolio of brands, Oumph! , The Fry Family Food Co. , LikeMeat and No Meat , LIVEKINDLY Collective is making plant-based eating the new normal and providing consumers around the world with healthy, sustainable, delicious food options. Furthermore, LIVEKINDLY Collective is the voice of the plant-based movement, communicating informative, entertaining and inspiring content through its media and lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY .

Press Contact:

Katie Cycan

Crier Communications

310-274-1072 x 207

[email protected]

