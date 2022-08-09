Lil Durk is Hiring a Chief Marketing Officer with a $200K Salary

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lil Durk is excited to declare and embrace the search for a Chief Marketing Officer starting Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.

The job will require 40-hour flexible work weeks with a salary of $200,000 CAD annually.

Lil Durk

Additionally, Lil Durk is looking to provide several post-secondary students with internships for remote working.

"At Lil Durk, we are able to provide you with jobs involving marketing, public relations, investor relations and more as we expand the company," said Alexander Elder, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Lil Durk. "We are happy to have you in the company and we look forward to the success of the company."

Lil Durk is an A.I.-driven news platform that was founded in 2020 by Alexander Elder and Dylan Fawcett.

"The AI apps are properly scaled, first-rate, superior, and award-winning," said co-founder and Chairman Dylan Fawcett.

Lil Durk has several clients nationwide which are mainly residential, corporate, and retails.

Some of the current projects at Lil Durk involve AI, design development, design research, graphical visualization, comparative analysis, and contract development.

About Lil Durk

Lil Durk operates as a news and technology company providing comprehensive, up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources across the world.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information and statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this news release or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this news release, as applicable. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "outlook", "expects", "intend", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages, "assumes", "needs", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions, and other similar terminology) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the ability of Lil Durk to execute on its business plan and that Lil Durk will receive one or multiple licenses from Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, British Columbia's Liquor Distribution Branch, Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario or the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority permitting it to carry on its Lil Durk Inc. business, Lil Durk considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the government, industry, market, operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved. Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward–looking statements contained herein are current as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Lil Durk does not have any obligation to advise any person if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from any forward-looking statement, nor does it intend, or assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Any and all forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this news release.

Media Contact:

Alexander Elder

[email protected]

(516) 253-4398





SOURCE Lil Durk