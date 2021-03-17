LILEE Systems announces SafeRail the first Hi-Rail Collision Avoidance System on the market.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LILEE Systems is pleased to announce SafeRail, the first complete Hi-Rail Collision Avoidance System setting a new standard in rail safety. SafeRail integrates with SafeRide, to protect hi-rail vehicles on the tracks and on the road. With SafeRail, LILEE Systems expands its rail safety portfolio beyond PTC and brings its expertise and experience in autonomous driving to the rail environment

LILEE Systems SafeRail solution provides:

Proximity and Authority Limit Alerts – aimed to avoid hi-rail vehicle collisions. SafeRail integrates with the AMTEC dispatch system and monitors the set Authority Limits sending alerts when hi-rail vehicles approach limits, get too close to one other, or are speeding. SafeRail records all unsafe events.

– aimed to avoid hi-rail vehicle collisions. SafeRail integrates with the AMTEC dispatch system and monitors the set Authority Limits sending alerts when hi-rail vehicles approach limits, get too close to one other, or are speeding. SafeRail records all unsafe events. Foreman Mobile App – integrates into the Amtrak workflow to allow the Daily Hi-Rail Inspection form to be submitted electronically. App allows the foreman to accept the limit authority, receive alerts and grant permission to another foreman.

– integrates into the Amtrak workflow to allow the Daily Hi-Rail Inspection form to be submitted electronically. App allows the foreman to accept the limit authority, receive alerts and grant permission to another foreman. Obstacle detection – SafeRide an AI based system that is currently also used on LILEE autonomous driving buses, is now used in SafeRail to detect obstacles, and calculate distance to the obstacle. Alerts are sent when the distance becomes unsafe which protects maintenance vehicles from unexpected objects in the way.

Yale Lee, Co-Founder and Vice President of Technology at LILEE Systems: "PTC is a federally mandated system with controlled monitoring and functions for locomotives. Maintenance vehicles do not have a similar control system so collisions can still occur. Either between the train and vehicle, between two vehicles, or between a vehicle and an obstacle in the way. SafeRail was created to complete the safety story and protect maintenance-of-way workers and vehicles."

Connect with a LILEE Systems Rail Safety expert to learn more at [email protected]

About LILEE Systems

LILEE Systems is the leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions for the transportation industry. Integrating ruggedized mobile gateways, security software and cloud-based management systems. LILEE Systems has supported five of seven Northern American Class I railroads deploying safety and communications technologies for Positive Train Control (PTC). LILEE Systems is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Taipei, Taiwan.

Contact us:

91 East Tasman Drive. Suite #150

San Jose, CA. 95134 USA

[email protected]

SOURCE LILEE Systems

Related Links

https://www.lileesystems.com

