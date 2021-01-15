Lilia Medina Fiallo's new book ¡Aquellos hombres no piensan! delves into the reality of life's intricacies within the individual and society

Lilia Medina Fiallo said this about his book: "With an open and sincere message, this book allows us to analyze the harsh reality of a living problem in a society with double standards, insensitivity, indifference, and cold. Contemplate an interesting topic that we all know about, but nobody wants to talk about.

Frankly, the author calls attention to the public conscience of any country so it seeks the true meaning of life then purposely disfigure the divine to give way to the ephemeral human whims by the insatiable search for power and money further deepens the abyss that separates us from God."

Published by Page Publishing, Lilia Medina Fiallo's new book ¡Aquellos hombres no piensan! will fill the readers with wisdom and understanding about life, reality, and faith that brings purpose and foundation to the person and the community.

Consumers who wish to delve into insightful perspectives about life and belief can purchase ¡Aquellos hombres no piensan! in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

