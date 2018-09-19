LÍLLÉbaby Unveils New Baby Carrier Line Designed For Active And Adventurous Families

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on creating innovative baby carrying solutions to fit every family's way of life, LÍLLÉbaby today announced a new line of baby carriers with enhanced babywearing technology, that gives parents and babies the freedom to experience all of life's adventures together. The Active Series is available in Active All Seasons and Active Pro, both of which were designed with LÍLLÉbaby's sleek signature style, functionality and comfort to complement the busy lives of parents today.

The Active All Seasons features the brand's popular All Seasons convertible, zip down mesh panel with a new durable water resistant shell material. The Active Pro features incredibly soft and extremely flexible fabric, and numerous extra-large storage pockets on the front of the carrier enabling mom and dad to leave the diaper bag behind. All carriers in the Active Series include:

High quality performance materials: Perforated EVA for customizable airflow and breathability, and LÍLLÉbaby's patented 6-in-1 carrying positions.

Functional and ergonomic storage: Seven pockets, including a tech-touch pocket for smart phones, multiple zippered pockets for baby items or toys, a mesh water bottle pouch and rings to clip on daily essentials like car keys.

Cutting-edge comfort and support: The shoulder straps are made of pillow soft cushioning and the sternum clip, a new design, is able to slide along the straps with ease. A wide padded waist belt and adjustable lumbar and neck support are also included.

Thoughtful and upgraded safety: Reflectors on the front and back of the carriers allow for safe baby wearing walks at dusk or dark. The Active Series' webbing even has reflective stitching.

"We know today's parents live busy, on-the-go, active lives and they want to take baby right along with them," says Jeff Colton, Chief Executive Officer, LÍLLÉbaby. "This was the inspiration for the Active Series and our team spent months crafting an exceptional set of carriers that are unlike anything else available right now. The athleisure styling, extra storage, comfortable shoulder straps, reflective elements, and incredibly soft fabric all make the Active Series truly versatile and unique."

The Active Pro is available in Space Dye Cobalt and Space Dye Grey, both including reflective highlights on the front panel of the carrier, and the Active All Seasons is available in Slate. The Active Series offers six carrying positions, providing unmatched comfort with enhanced lumbar support, from birth through toddlerhood.

The Active Series is currently available for pre-order on lillebaby.com and will be widely available on October 8 at lillebaby.com, target.com and independent retailers. The MSRP for the Active Pro and the Active All Seasons is $160.00.

LÍLLÉbaby, inspired by Scandinavian design, creates functional and beautiful baby carriers for parents and caretakers of babies and toddlers. With a focus on quality of life, honesty and a love for nature's beauty, LÍLLÉbaby strives to produce baby carriers that are complete in comfort, functionality, and style. Every parent dreams of the simple luxury of keeping their baby close while building a natural bond, and LÍLLÉbaby helps parents make that dream a reality. For more information, please visit lillebaby.com.

