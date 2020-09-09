Lilly Announces Leadership Changes

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that Patrik Jonsson, senior vice president and president of Lilly Bio-Medicines, is being named to the new role of senior vice president, president of Lilly USA, and Chief Customer Officer. In a related move, Ilya Yuffa, currently vice president of U.S. Diabetes, is being promoted to senior vice president and will succeed Jonsson as senior vice president and president of Lilly Bio-Medicines. Both Jonsson and Yuffa will report to David A. Ricks, Lilly chairman and chief executive officer, and be members of Lilly's executive committee. The changes are effective October 1, 2020.

"With a number of new medicines expected to launch in important therapeutic areas over the next several years, Lilly has a tremendous opportunity to serve many more patients in the U.S. and provide industry-leading customer support," Ricks said. "Now is the time to name a dedicated executive to lead Lilly USA and our global customer-focused functions during this time of exciting growth. Patrik is an enterprise leader with a long track record of successfully managing Lilly businesses in complex markets around the world. During his time as president of Lilly Bio-Medicines, Patrik has kept our customers and the patients that rely on our medicines at the forefront of our strategy, delivered strong results and left solid footprints from his tenure. He is uniquely qualified to take on this new leadership role."

Jonsson joined Lilly in 1990 as a sales representative in Sweden after earning an MBA from Lund University. He held numerous positions of ascending leadership internationally for most of his career, including general manager of Sweden, Scandinavia, Italy, and Japan. Jonsson was promoted to his current position of senior vice president and president of Lilly Bio-Medicines in 2019.

"Lilly Bio-Medicines is now home to a growing portfolio of new medicines and a pipeline of next generation molecules spanning immunology, pain and neurodegeneration that will be critical to the future success of our company," added Ricks. "Ilya's effective leadership of our largest U.S. franchise, U.S. Diabetes, and his broad experience across many parts of our business have prepared him well to lead Lilly Bio-Medicines."

Early in his 25-year Lilly career, Yuffa held roles in finance and business development, and earned his MBA from the London Business School. He later served in sales and general leadership roles across the enterprise and held senior level positions in the company's six sigma and ethics and compliance organizations. Before assuming leadership for U.S. Diabetes in 2018, Yuffa served as general manager of Italy.

