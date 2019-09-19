Lilly Announces Webcast to Discuss ESMO 2019 Presentations

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will conduct a webcast on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 to discuss the company's presentations at the 2019 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Remarks will focus primarily on data being presented for selpercatinib (LOXO-292) and Verzenio (abemaciclib). The webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link that will be posted on Lilly's website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com. F-LLY

