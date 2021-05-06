Lilly collaborates internationally with leading diabetes technology companies to integrate connected insulin pen solutions for people with diabetes

INDIANAPOLIS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a goal of integrating data and technology to help streamline diabetes management, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) signed strategic international agreements with four companies – DexCom, Inc., Glooko Inc., myDiabby Healthcare and Roche – to advance connected solutions and streamline care for people living with diabetes in markets outside of the United States. These companies offer unique diabetes management platforms that will be compatible with Lilly's Tempo Pen™ (approved in several global markets) and Tempo Smart Button™ (currently in late-stage development) to support people with diabetes and healthcare professionals.

The Tempo Pen is a modified version of Lilly's existing prefilled, disposable insulin pen to which the Tempo Smart Button – pending CE (Conformité Européenne or European Conformity) marking – attaches. Through these new agreements, the Tempo Smart Button will pair with software and/or medical devices offered by Dexcom, Glooko, myDiabby Healthcare and Roche, with its mySugr app, to facilitate the integration of personalized data and actionable insights.

"We're pleased to work alongside these innovative partners who share our commitment to improving diabetes outcomes by bringing together medicine and digital solutions for the global diabetes community," said Marie Schiller, vice president of product development for Connected Care and Insulins at Lilly. "Insulin dose logging is often an incomplete piece of the diabetes management puzzle for people who use insulin pens and manually track their doses. By integrating data from the connected insulin pen solutions into widely used compatible software, including potential future collaborations, we aim to support improved decision-making for people with diabetes and their healthcare providers with accurate, real-time data collection. These solutions may also help address psychological barriers like fear of hypoglycemia that may negatively impact diabetes management."

Lilly aims to receive CE mark for the Tempo Smart Button later in 2021 and will launch the Tempo Pen and Tempo Smart Button in several international markets following this certification.

"People with diabetes need access to all of the key information about their condition. For those who use insulin pens, tracking how much insulin they delivered and the time of the dose and bringing that information together with glucose data can help them meaningfully improve their management," said Tadej Battelino, Head of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, UCH Professor, at the University of Ljubljana. "These agreements mark a meaningful step towards providing useful tools that help provide real-time guidance and holistic support to ease some of the burdens of living with diabetes."

About Diabetes

An estimated 463 million adults worldwide1 have diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type, accounting for an estimated 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes cases2. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the body does not properly produce or use the hormone insulin.

About DexCom Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

About Glooko Inc.

Glooko is transforming digital health by connecting people with diabetes and related conditions and their health care professionals, enabling telehealth, clinical research, and improved collaboration. The company's software platforms, Glooko® and diasend®, empower the management of diabetes and other chronic conditions by collecting and unlocking the power of data from blood-glucose meters, CGMs, insulin pumps, connected insulin pens, blood pressure cuffs, nutrition apps, connected scales and activity trackers – bringing insights together in one place. Data is easily uploaded – remotely via app or in-clinic, securely shared, and visualized in actionable charts and graphs. This creates a solid foundation enabling collaboration and confident treatment decisions. The platforms are compatible with over 95% of global diabetes devices, along with biometric devices, giving people with diabetes and other chronic conditions and their care teams the freedom of choice. Over 3 million users have benefitted from health data insights using Glooko's solutions, which are trusted by world leaders in diabetes and chronic care, and used in 28 countries across 20 languages. Learn more at glooko.com .

About myDiabby Healthcare

MyDiabby Healthcare is the leading European software used by diabetes healthcare providers in order to manage and help their patients with diabetes remotely thanks to telemonitoring and tele consultation. As the treatment for diabetes is based on the visualisation of blood glucose and insulin, our goal is to make it easier for patients to share their data with their physician. More than 400 hospitals are using myDiabby Healthcare in France, Belgium, and Switzerland.

About Roche Diabetes Care and mySugr

Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. Being a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM), Roche Diabetes Care aims to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target ranges and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines.

Under the brands RocheDiabetes, Accu-Chek and mySugr, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to create patient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualising relevant data points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a better understanding of the disease, leading to personalised and effective therapy adjustments.

Since 2017, mySugr, one of the most popular diabetes management apps, is part of Roche Diabetes Care. mySugr aims to simplify life with diabetes and gives people with diabetes the tools, know-how, and confidence to manage their diabetes therapy and health outcomes, making it quick and easy to collect relevant therapy data in one place through a growing number of connected devices, integrations, and manual entry. Available in 79 countries and 24 languages, mySugr has more than three million registered users. For more information, please visit www.rochediabetes.com , www.accu-chek.com and www.mysugr.com .

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world's first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes and related conditions. We work to deliver breakthrough outcomes through innovative solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom. P-LLY

Lilly Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about Lilly's agreements with Dexcom, Glooko, myDiabby Healthcare and Roche Diabetes Care and Lilly's diabetes management solutions, including Tempo Pen™ and Tempo Smart Button™. These agreements and the Tempo Pen and Tempo Smart Button are part of Lilly's current and contemplated connected diabetes solutions and reflect Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, as with any pharmaceutical product or medical device, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of development and commercialization. Among other things, there is no guarantee that Lilly's connected diabetes solutions will be commercially successful, that Lilly will realize the expected benefits from its agreements with Dexcom, Glooko, myDiabby Healthcare and Roche, that the Tempo Smart Button will receive a CE mark or that Lilly will meet its anticipated timelines for the release of any contemplated products. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

