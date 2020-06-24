Lilly launches program about what people with diabetes should "Know Before the Low™"

"I learned early on that one of the essential elements of managing my diabetes is to always have a plan in place for low blood sugar," explained Bowersox, who has lived with type 1 diabetes since she was six years old. "This means ensuring those around me are ready and able to help in case of a very low blood sugar emergency. As a touring musician, my family or friends may not always be around. Because of this, I'm constantly thinking through different scenarios like teaching my crew what to do, and knowing I have a network of people who are empowered to help me stay safe and healthy in my journey."

Managing diabetes, including low blood sugar events, can trigger people to feel stressed, frustrated or overwhelmed.2 People with diabetes can share their rescue plan with their support network as one way to feel more confident that they are prepared in the event of a very low blood sugar emergency.

By visiting KnowBeforeTheLow.com, people with diabetes and their support network can access easy-to-understand information about recognizing the signs and symptoms of mild, moderate, and severe low blood sugar, when a very low blood sugar emergency can happen, and how to be prepared with a rescue plan. They will also find a helpful conversation starter and tip list to help navigate conversations with their diabetes healthcare team to create preparedness and rescue plans for these conditions. These resources are designed to help people with diabetes gain the tools to effectively educate their support network about stepping into action during a very low blood sugar emergency.

"For people with diabetes, balancing the highs and lows of blood sugar is part of everyday life. Even with careful monitoring, planning, and preparation, blood sugar can sometimes go low. In the event of a very low blood sugar emergency, the person can become unconscious or unable to treat themselves, requiring the help of someone else for treatment3 , " said Dr. Gregory Dodell, endocrinologist and member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE). "When a very low blood sugar emergency happens, people with diabetes need someone around them to act immediately and effectively. That's why it's critical for people with diabetes to have a rescue plan and then educate and empower their support network about their rescue plan and when to put it into action."

For more information about low blood sugar and very low blood sugar emergencies, please visit KnowBeforeTheLow.com.

About Know Before the Low™

Know Before the Low is an educational initiative developed by Lilly Diabetes to foster a conversation among the diabetes community, their support network, and diabetes healthcare team. This open communication will help to educate people about the various stages of low blood sugar and how to be prepared with a rescue plan and when to put it into action.

At KnowBeforeTheLow.com, people with diabetes and their support network can access easy-to-understand information about the signs and symptoms of low blood sugar, when a very low blood sugar emergency can happen, and how to empower support networks during a very low blood sugar emergency.

About Diabetes

Approximately 34 million Americans1 (just over 1 in 10) and an estimated 463 million adults worldwide have diabetes.4 Type 2 diabetes is the most common type internationally, accounting for an estimated 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes cases in the United States alone.1 Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the body does not properly produce or use the hormone insulin.

