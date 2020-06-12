Lilly Partners with Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper, Radio One and WISH-TV for a Day of Solidarity Virtual Event

INDIANAPOLIS, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

Eli Lilly and Company, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper, Radio One and WISH-TV invite people and organizations to come together to acknowledge the trauma of racial injustice, understand its many forms, and create a call to action for lasting change. The Indy Day of Solidarity – We Stand Together virtual event will feature messages from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett; Indianapolis City-County Council Member Maggie Lewis; Kennedy King Memorial Initiative Executive Director Darryl Lockett; longtime TV news anchor and reporter Angela Cain, and Lilly Chairman and CEO Dave Ricks.

As Indianapolis' oldest African American newspaper, the largest minority-owned television station, the largest urban radio station and one of Indianapolis's major employers for more than 144 years, these partners are using their platforms to speak up, speak out, and work toward solutions to the racism and inequalities that African Americans and other minorities have experienced for far too long in Indiana and across the nation.

"As our entire country cries out for real change, we must confront these problems now, and we must confront them head-on," said Dave Ricks, chairman and CEO, Eli Lilly and Company. "We commit to bringing people and organizations together to acknowledge the trauma of racial injustice in its many forms and create a call to action for lasting change."

"The Recorder is honored to work alongside Lilly for the Indy Day of Solidarity initiative, as their proactive and sensible approach during challenging times is an example for all of us to follow," said Robert Shegog, president and CEO of the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper. "Additionally, how the Recorder, Radio One, and WISH-TV joined forces demonstrates solidarity at its finest. Having print, radio, and television outlets collaborate on such an important effort is incredibly powerful."

"Radio One is excited to partner with Lilly, the Indianapolis Recorder and WISH-TV for the Indy Day of Solidarity," said Deon Levingston, regional vice president, Radio One. "We look forward to starting a conversation on Saturday that will lead to meaningful change in our community."

"We are extremely honored to have been approached by Lilly as a collaborator on this campaign," said DuJuan McCoy, owner, president and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting – parent company of WISH-TV. "As an Indianapolis native and African American owner of a local television station, I can affirm that WISH-TV, and its platforms, will remain committed to furthering discussions of change that allow us to pursue peace, justice, and liberty for all residents of the Circle City regardless of race."

In addition to participating in the virtual event on Saturday, people can show their solidarity by:

Wearing black to symbolize the dark time we're living in – with a pandemic that is affecting minorities disproportionately and recent acts of deadly violence against African Americans.

Taking time to read, think and reflect on the kind of community you want – and what you can learn or change to help us get there.

Reaching out to someone different from you to learn about each other's journey through life: how are you similar, and how have your experiences been different?

Speaking out. Promote the Indy Day of Solidarity by sharing Lilly's social media posts on your social media accounts.

When: Saturday, June 13, noon EDT

Who:

Angela Cain , independent Indianapolis communications consultant

, independent communications consultant Dave Ricks , Chairman and CEO, Eli Lilly and Company

, Chairman and CEO, Eli Lilly and Company Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

Maggie Lewis , City-County Council Member & Executive Director of Indianapolis Boys and Girls Club

, City-County Council Member & Executive Director of Indianapolis Boys and Girls Club Darryl Lockett , Executive Director of the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative

How to participate:

Learn more about the simulcasts at:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom. C-LLY

About Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper

The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper, the nation's fourth-oldest African American newspaper in the country, is celebrating 125 years of being a voice for the community and serving the underserved while maintaining a high level of journalistic integrity. What began in 1895 as a two-page church bulletin, created by co-founders George P. Stewart and William Porter, now hails as Indiana's Greatest Weekly by consistently providing the community with up-to-date local and national news grounded in journalistic excellence. The Recorder has remained steadfast in upholding the mission encapsulated on its masthead, "preparing a conscious community today and beyond." We are indeed for us by us."

About WISH-TV

WISH-TV has set the standard for television excellence in Central Indiana since 1954. The station has been honored as "Television Station of the Year" by the Indiana Broadcasters Association, for its "Overall Excellence" by the Edward R. Murrow Awards, and as "Outstanding News Operation," "Outstanding Weather Operation," "Best Newscast," and "Best Website" by the Indiana Associated Press Broadcast Association. WISH-TV offers viewers 77 hours per week of local news and local programming and provides around-the-clock information on its digital platforms. WISH-TV is locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting, and is an affiliate of The CW network. The station serves more than one million households.

About Radio One

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers in the United States. Urban One is the parent company of Radio One, Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), TV One (tvone.tv), CLEO TV (mycleo.tv), iOne Digital (ionedigital.com) and One Solution. Formerly known as Radio One, Inc., the company was founded in 1980 with a single radio station and now owns and/or operates 60 broadcast stations (including HD and low power television stations) in 14 urban markets in the United States, making it one of the nation's largest radio broadcasting companies.

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

Related Links

http://www.lilly.com

