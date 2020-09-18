Lilt Announces Lilt Ascend 2020 To Be Held Digitally On October 21-22

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Leaders building best-in-class localization programs around the world

What: AI-powered enterprise translation services and software company Lilt will host its annual conference to explore the challenges surrounding "Localizing at Scale in an Increasingly Digital World".

The conference will include discussions with industry thought leaders, product demos, customer stories, and workshops covering new technologies and best practices for scaling and optimizing localization programs for maximum ROI. Attendees will learn firsthand how to adapt in a rapidly changing environment from industry experts and Lilt executives. Live Q&A sessions will provide insight into future trends that localization leaders can anticipate, and small group discussions will enable peer networking and collaboration.

When: October 21-22, 2020

Where: In consideration of the global pandemic, Lilt Ascend 2020 will be held virtually.

Why: Lilt Ascend 2020 presents an opportunity for leaders building best-in-class localization programs around the world to come together to share stories, discuss key challenges, discover new strategies, and learn about recent industry innovations in technology and operations workflow.

"The global pandemic has accelerated a rapid enterprise transition to digital, compelling enterprises to rethink how they connect with customers around the world. Departments everywhere are being asked to produce more and more personalized content," said Lilt CEO and Co-Founder Spence Green. "We're bringing industry leaders together to discuss the future, and share our newest product developments that enable localization leaders to take their programs even further."

How: To register for Lilt Ascend 2020, please visit our registration page here .

More Info: In addition to Lilt Ascend 2020 , Lilt will be hosting a day-long Translator Summit later in the year to bring the Lilt Translator community together for a day of shared stories, training, and professional development. For more information, please visit www.lilt.com or contact [email protected] .

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is an AI-powered enterprise language translation company on a mission to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. The Lilt platform combines adaptive neural machine translation technology with an enterprise translation management system that empowers product, marketing, support, e-commerce, and localization teams to move faster than ever. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, DigitalOcean, and Sprinklr everything they need to scale their translation programs, go-to-market faster, and deliver exceptional customer experiences to global audiences. Visit us online at www.lilt.com .

SOURCE LILT

Related Links

https://lilt.com

