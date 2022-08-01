Lilt Awarded 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Award For Innovation Technology

The Leading Global Experience Platform Named Product of the Year by Business Intelligence Group for Second Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named Lilt, the leading global experience platform, Product of the Year for User Experience Optimization in the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Lilt manages a network of 5,000 professional translators and equips them with the Lilt Platform, which uses artificial intelligence to help them work five times faster than other translation tools. While many systems used for translation require periodic training and retraining, Lilt's AI system trains in real-time, making translators significantly faster, reducing costs, and increasing translation quality.

"Our artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies enable our customers to better connect with their users around the world by providing them with exceptional, multilingual global experiences," said Lilt CEO Spence Green. "We're proud to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for this accomplishment."

Lilt presents a transformational application of artificial intelligence in localization, an industry that touches every global (and globally-aspiring) enterprise around the world and is ripe for disruption. Lilt's solutions enable enterprises to identify and close global experience gaps, analyze their performance, and align their entire organization around better serving their global customers.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Lilt for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the leading global experience platform, enabling organizations to build and deliver multilingual experiences at scale across every step of the global customer journey through its translation technology and services. The Lilt Platform uses AI and automation to make the localization process faster, better, and simpler, bringing human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, Emerson, UIPath, and Canva everything they need to scale their global experience programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at [email protected] .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

