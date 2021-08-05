Lilt Launches Quick Translate Machine Translation Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the modern language service and technology provider, today announced the launch of Quick Translate, a transformative product that provides access to higher-quality machine translation in a secure environment. Quick Translate is part of the Lilt Platform and enables users to quickly and easily translate content using a customized, human-in-the-loop trained neural machine translation engine.

Historically, analysts that need quick access to information in different languages have been forced to enter secure or sensitive content into publicly available, cloud-based solutions. Use of these solutions drops content directly into a non-secure machine translation engine, jeopardizing content security. With Quick Translate, users can easily enter source text or upload bundles of documents, all in a secure environment and intuitive interface within the Lilt Platform.

Quick Translate users receive content that has been translated by a unique adaptive neural machine translation engine. Trained by human linguists and human feedback, this engine continuously improves and learns, enabling it to generate higher quality translations. Unlike most machine translation systems, Quick Translate combines customized engines with Translation Memories, delivering higher-quality content from a neural machine translation engine that has been trained on each customer's unique content and translation preferences.

"Quick access to translation of time-sensitive, classified information is not only necessary, but imperative for many of our customers," said Lilt CEO Spence Green. "Quick Translate is just one example of the many innovations we've designed to support national security missions."

Accessible via the Lilt Platform, Quick Translate will dramatically increase access to information for thousands of government analysts, as well as numerous stakeholders at high-security commercial entities. As the Lilt Platform can be run in the cloud or on-premise, Quick Translate offers the public sector a highly-secure, high-quality translation solution. Using this feature, analysts can now upload classified documents to the Lilt Platform and quickly access higher-quality translated content with a few simple clicks of a button.

Quick Translate provides a highly intuitive interface that is easy for non-technical and non-specialized stakeholders to use. Quick Translate enables individual users to easily batch translate multiple documents of the same source language (or languages) at once, providing quick access to time-sensitive information.

Quick Translate is available today and can be provided to select Lilt customers. As a provider of innovative, secure translation solutions, Lilt is Cyber Essentials and SOC-2 certified. For more information about Lilt and its secure-environment translation solutions, please reach out to [email protected] .

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the modern language service and technology provider enabling localized customer experiences. Lilt's mission is to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. Lilt brings human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises, empowering product, marketing, support, e-commerce, and localization teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences to global audiences. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Canva everything they need to scale their localization programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices in Dublin, Berlin, Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at [email protected] .

