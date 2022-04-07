Lilt Raises $55 Million Series C To Scale Its Vision For Global Experience

Led by Four Rivers, this new funding will support the company's plans for product development, international expansion, additional R&D and team growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the leading global experience platform, today announced it has raised $55 million in Series C funding, bringing the company's total raised to $92.5 million. The round was led by Four Rivers, joined by new investors Sorenson Capital, CLEAR Ventures and Wipro Ventures, and with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital, Intel Capital, Redpoint Ventures and XSeed Capital. The company plans to expand its research and product development, international footprint, and team with the new funding.

"This new capital will help us improve service to customers and accelerate growth" said Lilt CEO Spence Green. "With our new investors, and strong support from all of our existing investors, we are taking another significant step towards achieving our mission of making the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak."

The company recently expanded its business focus on Global Experience , a new way of creating and deploying multilingual experiences across every step of the customer journey. As the business world becomes digital-first, customers increasingly expect a seamless, engaging customer experience, with language as a core part of that experience.

"It has become clear that many 'global' companies are disconnected not only with their current customer base but with their total addressable market and the simple solution centers around language," said Farouk Ladha, Managing Partner at Four Rivers. "Lilt is at the forefront of this global experience revolution with its unique approach to bringing human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises."

Understanding that language is a key tool in customer engagement, conversion, and loyalty, Lilt will continue with an expanded focus on enabling companies to build and deliver high-quality, consistent experiences across all languages and customer touchpoints. Powered by the Lilt Platform, Lilt's innovative approach leverages AI and automation to make global experience management faster, better, and simpler. Lilt seamlessly integrates across business systems and customer touchpoints via our suite of native integrations, facilitating streamlined, automated content and information exchange for greater efficiency, speed, and customer outcomes.

Since securing its Series B funding in May 2020, the company has:

secured a wide variety of new enterprise and startup customers from industries ranging from education to crypto including Accelerate Learning, Orca Security, and Juniper Networks;

been awarded an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contract for language translation technology

added a number of supporting products and services including its suite of TMS Connectors , Multilingual Asset Management and Instant Translate , as well as updated versions of Lilt Insights and Lilt Translate;

, and , as well as updated versions of Lilt Insights and Lilt Translate; developed 100+ neural machine translation models;

been recognized on the Forbes AI 50 list (3 years running), Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence list (twice) and CB Insights AI 100 list, among other honors;

made several significant new hires, including leaders in the public sector, managed platform and people functions

Lilt is the only company to leverage predictive, adaptive human-in-the-loop technology and AI applications to provide scalable enterprise translations, enabling enterprises to effectively deliver a comprehensive, seamless experience for every customer globally. For more information about Lilt and its translation solutions, please reach out to [email protected] .

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the leading global experience platform, enabling organizations to build and deliver multilingual experiences at scale across every step of the global customer journey through its translation technology and services. The Lilt Platform uses AI and automation to make the localization process faster, better, and simpler, bringing human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, Emerson, UIPath, and Canva everything they need to scale their global experience programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at [email protected] .

SOURCE LILT