Lily Collins Shares Exer Urgent Care Is Her Go-To For COVID-19 Testing

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lily Collins shared her secret to COVID-19 testing is Exer Urgent Care in Los Angeles. Collins posted on her Instagram on November 24th, "Thank you so much @Exerurgentcare for always taking such great care of us and for making COVID-19 testing as seamless and comfortable as possible." Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing ER alternative, built and staffed by ER doctors and medical professionals. With on-site x-ray, IV, laceration and diagnostics, Exer offers patients more comprehensive medical services than a typical urgent care.

Exer offers an online telehealth platform, VirtualCare by Exer, which allows patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat. Each of the 18 Exer Urgent Care location is helping to ease the strain on local emergency departments and now offers flu shots and COVID-19 testing with next day results. The recently launched patient portal allows access to test results as well as discharge and other health information, to those who register.

"We pride ourselves on providing the best standard of medical care for our patients to ensure they receive the proper medical attention needed by eliminating the stress of a typical emergency room," said Rob Mahan, CEO at Exer. "In the wake of overburdened COVID-19 related visits, we aim to provide a place where patients can manage their health and wellness with easy access to a medical provider."

Collins continued to provide her 21 million followers with finding ease in COVID-19 testing, "If you live in the LA area and need to get tested, @Exerurgentcare is an incredible place to go with the nicest, helpful staff. Please stay safe this Holiday weekend."

In addition to standard COVID-19 testing, Exer is one of Hawaii's Trusted Testing and Travel Partners, providing COVID-19 PCR tests to individuals travelling to Hawaii who are looking to avoid the state's 14-day quarantine regulation.

Exer serves the following greater Los Angeles regions; San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, and the Westside . For a full list of the 18 Exer clinic locations visit exerurgentcare.com/locations/.

Exer accepts most PPOs, most HMOs, Medicare and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance. For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit www.ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

With 18 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is staffed with ER doctors who provide premier medical services in a clean, convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment to a growing number of communities throughout Southern California. With on-site pharmacy, lab, x-ray and more Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. VirtualCare by Exer provides patients real-time access to an Exer provider with no appointment necessary via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

