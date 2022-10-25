LILYSILK Reveals Exciting Plans for Pre-Black Friday Holiday Sales for Silk Fans

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular and sustainable lives, has announced its seasonal plans to inject holiday cheer into lives everywhere giving new and long-term LILYSILK fans of Black Friday shopping the ideal opportunity to take advantage of early savings on just about everything. The world-renowned silk icon's plans include a brand-new Advent Calendar Blind Box featuring a surprise daily gift, a Flash Sale, as well as other fantastic giveaways, all part of LILYSILK's generous Pre-Black Friday Sales designed to get everyone into the festive mood.

The Pre-Black Friday holiday shopping giveaway extravaganza begins with a LILYSILK Flash Sale which kicks off on October 18 and runs right through to December 29, 2022, giving everybody the chance to get up to 30% off selected products. Soon after this sale begins, another Warm-Up offer runs from October 25-30 giving fans the chance to win a fabulous $299 shopping spree.

And if all this wasn't enough, LILYSILK has lovingly prepared an extra special, brand-new campaign for 2022. The Advent Calendar Blind Box runs from October 25 to November 25, 2022. Fans simply need to leave their email and check in each day to see if they have received one of the following surprises: Free gift-packing service; coupons with up to 50% off; surprise gifts valued at $49.99; and super low price offers on selected LILYSILK products.

"LILYSILK's holiday season has begun in earnest, so we are making this announcement to encourage everyone not to miss out on this year's Pre-Black Friday Sale," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We have meticulously prepared to reward past, present, and future fans of LILYSILK pieces. Even if people have never tried our products, this is a great opportunity to experience top-quality silk products. Loyal friends of LILYSILK absolutely know this is an unmissable chance to prepare Christmas and New Year gifts for themselves, their families, and friends."

