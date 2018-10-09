Lime Announces David Richter as Chief Business Officer to Help Accelerate the Growth of the Leading Last-Mile Mobility Company

"As Lime continues to grow, David will bring in unparalleled expertise, particularly in the realm of business development and corporate partnerships, as well as in managing our overall business strategy and deal flow," said Toby Sun, Lime Co-Founder and CEO. "His leadership experience, coupled with his keen understanding of the fast-moving shared mobility industry will be a huge advantage to our company as we continue to expand our global footprint."

As Lime's first CBO, David will partner with Mr. Sun and Brad Bao, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, in oversight of the business side of the company.

"I'm thrilled to join this exciting company and diverse team during a period of tremendous growth and potential," said David Richter. "The ability to provide a true first-mile/last-mile mobility solution is a life-changing proposition for so many people in cities around the world. I look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders to help Lime grow to its fullest potential."

Previously a member of the Uber Executive Leadership Team, Richter was hired as Uber's Vice President of Strategic Initiatives in 2014 and later named Vice President, Global Head of Business and Corporate Development. His portfolio grew to include the global business development team, corporate development and experiential marketing. David played a key role in a number of Uber's corporate partnerships that helped the company become a truly global business.

Additionally, over the past two decades, David has held a wide variety of leadership roles at a number of tech start-ups.

David will be based at Lime's headquarters office in San Francisco, California.

About Lime

Lime is revolutionizing mobility in cities and campuses by empowering residents with a greener, more efficient, and affordable transportation option that also improves urban sustainability. By partnering with local key stakeholders and systematically deploying a fleet of smart-bikes that are enabled with GPS, wireless technology, and self-activating locks, Lime will dramatically improve urban mobility by making the first and last mile faster, cheaper, and healthier for riders. Since launching in June 2017, the company has expanded internationally to over 120 US and European Markets, across 10 countries and deployed electric scooters, electric-assist bikes, and multiple models of their standard pedal bike.

