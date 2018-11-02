Lime Crime Founder Doe Deere Launches New Jewelry Line, Poppy Angeloff

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty entrepreneur, Doe Deere, is at it again, this time launching a new line of designer jewelry called Poppy Angeloff. Fans can shop and browse jewelry on the newly launched PoppyAngeloff.com . Inspired by the delicate nature of a pansy flower, Poppy Angeloff pieces are an extension of Doe's creativity that effortlessly sets the standard for taking modern items and adding a vintage, timeless touch.

"I like to think of Poppy Angeloff as the next step in my evolution as an artist, entrepreneur, and a human," explained Doe Deere. "After having my daughter, I began thinking about the world I'm going to leave behind for Lorelei. I've always marveled at the level of thought, detail & craftsmanship that went into the pieces in my antique ring collection; it seems things back then were built to last, worn for a lifetime, and passed on proudly from generation to generation as family jewels."

To get fans excited about the launch, Doe recently launched a members-only "Invisible Boutique" to great success and has been sharing sneak peeks of their debut ring, The Pansy, on Instagram. It is intricate in design, set in solid gold and hand-painted in a glazed enamel with a white sapphire center. Pansy symbolizes "think of me, remember me", or simply "unforgettable."

"My mission is to produce the no-corners-cut, heirloom-quality jewelry we can all love, enjoy, collect and pass down the line as part of our legacy," added Doe Deere.

Distinctly different and beautiful, Poppy Angeloff will be offering its new whimsical jewelry line just in time to get your loved one an 'unforgettable' gift for the holiday season.

Founder and former CEO of Lime Crime cosmetics, Doe Deere is no stranger to providing the consumer market with high-quality vibrant products in unique colors. According to Deere, "To me, gemstones and makeup aren't all that different: both are small luxuries that can bring big smiles!"

To shop jewelry on the newly launched Poppy Angeloff site, you can head over to PoppyAngeloff.com . To stay connected with updates from Doe herself, check out @poppyangeloff on Instagram.

ABOUT DOE DEERE

Doe Deere is the founder of Lime Crime cosmetics, a Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free cosmetics brand based in Los Angeles. She founded the brand in 2008 to meet the need for high-quality vibrant products in unique colors the market lacked. Deere's vision and knack for marketing quickly put her eCommerce brand on the map, changing the way consumers shopped for makeup online. As CEO, Deere expanded Lime Crime's team, retail distribution, and product offerings exponentially. In 2018, she sold Lime Crime to Tengram Capital partners, and continues to be a driving force behind the original "makeup for unicorns" as a member of Lime Crime's Board of Directors. Follow her on Instagram or at www.doedeere.com .

