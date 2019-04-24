Lime Crime Launches High-Drating Lip Blaze Liquid Lipstick With Top-Shelf Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil

The new Lip Blaze Cream Liquid Lipstick features the perfect hybrid of creamy goodness and shine infused with top-shelf cannabis sativa seed oil. Ideal for achieving the sought-after naked lip look and feel, this buttery high-drating formula delivers moisture that never feels sticky. Just a little dab of this cream liquid lipstick delivers primo moisture with an intoxicating OG lipstick scent with hints of rose and violet.

Lime Crime's Lip Blaze Cream Liquid Lipstick will be available in twelve nude lipstick shades: Cali (mauve nude), Jade (pale pink nude), Rosemary (light warm nude), Olive (chocolate brown), Apple (Caramel nude), Herb (terracotta nude), Cash (light nude), Moss (deep brown nude), Clover (rose nude), Fern (medium warm brown nude), Bud (medium terracotta brown nude), Ivy (mauve brown nude).

Lime Crime products are available on LimeCrime.com with all shades of Lip Blaze retailing for $20.

We do beauty differently at Lime Crime. As a cult-status, digital-first makeup and hair color brand, we're here to unleash what makes you unique. Our mission is to create innovative, trend-setting products and experiences that transport you to a magical world where you can express yourself unapologetically, experiment with every color of the rainbow and escape from looking like everyone else. Our formulas are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, high performance and high pay-off, all cutely packaged in true unicorn fashion. A digitally native brand, we have a powerful social media following of 4.4 million followers from across the globe. For more information on the brand and its products, visit www.limecrime.com.

