Lime Market in Mexico records a CAGR of 3.70% from 2021 to 2026| Rising Adoption of Lightweight Machinery across Industries to Drive Growth | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Lime Market in Mexico: Rising adoption of lightweight machinery across industries to drive growth

The rising adoption of lightweight machinery across industries is one of the key drivers supporting the lime market growth in Mexico. Aluminum is the most popular metal in the manufacture of lightweight machinery. Several manufacturers prefer aluminum due to its recyclability and resistance to corrosion. Rising concerns about the impact of industries on the environment have led to the enforcement of stringent regulations to reduce the carbon footprint of industries in Mexico. Also, aluminum leaves a smaller carbon footprint and helps reduce both energy and fuel consumption in different types of construction and industrial machinery, and automobiles. Therefore, the growing adoption of lightweight machinery in manufacturing is expected to boost the growth of the lime market in Mexico during the forecast period.

Lime Market in Mexico: Rising demand for alkaline-based papermaking to be a major trend

The rising demand for alkaline-based papermaking is another factor contributing to the lime market growth in Mexico. Hydrated lime finds high application in alkaline-based papermaking, especially for customization. Growing concerns over environmental sustainability in the last few years have resulted in a revival of alkaline-based papermaking. The papermaking improves energy efficiency and minimizes the carbon footprint through secondary fiber recycling and reduced water consumption in the papermaking process. For instance, several vendors, such as Mineral Technologies, are developing high filler technologies to minimize fiber consumption during alkaline-based paper manufacturing. Overall, it is expected to gain traction and gradually replace the traditional papermaking process during the forecast period, which will support the growth of the lime market in Mexico during the forecast period.

Lime Market In Mexico: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the lime market in Mexico by Product (Hydrated lime and Quicklime) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the lime market size in Mexico and actionable market insights on each segment.

