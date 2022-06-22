Lime Market Size to grow by USD 23.42 Mn|Afrimat Ltd., and Brookville Manufacturing emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Jun 22, 2022, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lime Market by Product (hydrated lime and quicklime) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The rapid growth of the construction sector during the forecast period and the growing focus on wastewater recycling are some of the key market drivers. The global lime market will develop due to the increased focus on energy efficiency. Focus on eco-friendly production and reducing industrial carbon footprints has increased over the past several years in developed markets like the US and Western European nations. Lime production has historically been a carbon-heavy process.
However, factors such as the environmental impacts of limestone mining will challenge market growth.
The lime market report is segmented by Product (hydrated lime and quicklime) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). APAC will account for 56% of market growth. The lime market in APAC is mostly centered in China, India, and Japan. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions markets. Over the projection period, the lime market will develop in APAC thanks to the building industry's rapid expansion.
The Lime Market share in Colombia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Afrimat Ltd.
- Brookville Manufacturing
- Carmeuse Coordination Center SA
- CRH Plc
- Lhoist Group
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Mississippi Lime Co.
- Nordkalk Corp.
- United States Lime & Minerals Inc.
- Valley Minerals LLC
Lime Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 23.42 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.78
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 56%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Afrimat Ltd., Brookville Manufacturing, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CRH Plc, Lhoist Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Nordkalk Corp., United States Lime & Minerals Inc., and Valley Minerals LLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
