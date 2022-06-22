Lime Market Size to grow by USD 23.42 Mn|Afrimat Ltd., and Brookville Manufacturing emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rapid growth of the construction sector during the forecast period and the growing focus on wastewater recycling are some of the key market drivers. The global lime market will develop due to the increased focus on energy efficiency. Focus on eco-friendly production and reducing industrial carbon footprints has increased over the past several years in developed markets like the US and Western European nations. Lime production has historically been a carbon-heavy process.

However, factors such as the environmental impacts of limestone mining will challenge market growth.

Key Segment Analysis

The lime market report is segmented by Product (hydrated lime and quicklime) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). APAC will account for 56% of market growth. The lime market in APAC is mostly centered in China, India, and Japan. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions markets. Over the projection period, the lime market will develop in APAC thanks to the building industry's rapid expansion.

Vendor Insights

The Lime Market share in Colombia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Afrimat Ltd.

Brookville Manufacturing

Carmeuse Coordination Center SA

CRH Plc

Lhoist Group

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Mississippi Lime Co.

Nordkalk Corp.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc.

Valley Minerals LLC

Lime Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 23.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Afrimat Ltd., Brookville Manufacturing, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CRH Plc, Lhoist Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Nordkalk Corp., United States Lime & Minerals Inc., and Valley Minerals LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

