LIME Painting Looks to Expand Locations and Services in 2022

DENVER, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIME Painting – the first and only high-end painting franchise company – is gearing up for a busy year after rounding out 2021 with more locations, new hirings, and a new franchisee event. The brand opened 20 new locations throughout 2021, raising their total number of locations from 10 to 30 in operation. The brand is also happy to say that they will be closing out the year with 60 locations still in various levels of development throughout the United States including Indianapolis, Austin, and Oklahoma.

"I am tremendously proud of the work that we have done in 2021," said Nick Lopez, CEO and Founder of LIME Painting. "Despite it being an unpredictable year, we were able to open 20 new LIME Painting locations throughout the country. I credit this to our amazing work culture, our new hirings to add to our determined team and the entire LIME Painting family."

LIME Painting has big plans for 2022, including new services such as expert wallpaper application and Christmas light installation and removal. In addition to these services, the brand's goal is to expand their technology companywide and will be fully implementing their franchise operating system on a nationwide level to stay at the cutting edge of design. LIME Painting is looking to have 100 franchise locations awarded by the end of 2022 by becoming the standard for the high-end painting niche.

LIME Painting has experienced high demand and growth throughout 2021, adding nine positions to their leadership team. The positions range from Vice President of Infrastructure and Vice President of Operations to Marketing Coordinator and Success Coach. LIME Painting is also proud to announce that they will be continuing their franchisee conference in 2022. Taking place in Cancun, the conference focuses on the success of their franchisees and a chance to learn from experts within the industry.

"We are excited and humbled to announce the continuation of our annual LIME Painting conference," said Lopez. "We are all so proud of the work that we have done as a company and with the brand expanding, we thought that it was the right time to continue this event with our franchisees."

To continue improving high-end residential and commercial properties around the country, LIME Painting is actively seeking multi-unit operators who are team builders and will go above and beyond to exceed the needs of customers. Benefits intense support to build a qualified team, marketing assistance such as templated emails and social media posts, and access to LIME Elite Academy, the brand's training program that allows franchisees to level up within the business. LIME Painting's initial franchise fee is $60,000 and the total investment ranges from $124,700-$162,375.

For more information about LIME Painting's franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.limepaintingfranchise.com/

