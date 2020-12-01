Lime Partners With Everlaw to Streamline eDiscovery

Micromobility is a highly regulated and fast-paced industry, and as Lime expands beyond its recent milestone of surpassing 200 million rides, it requires a sophisticated, flexible tool to address the litigious matters that inevitably arise with scale. Historically, outside counsel and in-house technology have served as bottlenecks, hindering the ability to seamlessly track workflows and securely collaborate among multiple legal partners. It's important for legal teams to collaborate on matters in real time especially with remote work, but it can be difficult to do so while managing high volumes of sensitive data. A single solution is necessary to empower the company to handle legal matters quickly, efficiently, and independently at scale.

"Everlaw has changed the game for how we analyze data and collaborate on legal matters in today's digital world," said Jesse Murray, Head of Trust and Safety at Lime. "Today's remote landscape has challenged businesses to embrace digital-first initiatives while still ensuring security remains a top priority. Everlaw's reliable, cloud-native platform has helped us achieve just that at a rapid pace, so our teams are able to work more efficiently and productively no matter where they are. We're always looking for innovative partners who are pioneering new solutions, and as we continue to scale, we're thrilled to partner with Everlaw on this next chapter."

Everlaw allows real-time access within one central platform so legal teams have the flexibility to search, review, and process documents without infrastructure constraints. Users are able to maintain control and gain visibility into its data while ensuring that it remains secure within Everlaw, which has achieved several security clearances including SOC 2 Type 2 certification, HIPAA, GDPR compliance and FedRAMP through the U.S. Department of Justice, an elite authorization that allows federal government agencies to securely use Everlaw's technology.

With Everlaw, Lime can seamlessly integrate and organize documents for legal cases at lightning-speed. With the ability to process up to 500,000 documents per hour, Everlaw is five times faster than its nearest competitor. Through Everlaw's cloud-to-cloud connection, Lime can access its G-Suite and automatically connect it with the Everlaw platform allowing for a seamless process for in-house teams to get started on a matter. Everlaw also has the capability to process and review mobile data through Cellebrite and data from Slack and other chat functions, a notoriously difficult platform to extract evidence from, especially during today's remote-work era.

"As the amount of discoverable data increases with the expanding digital universe, high-growth startups across industries need a cost-effective and scalable solution that allows them to operate autonomously," said AJ Shankar, Everlaw's CEO and founder. "As Lime continues to expand its global footprint in the micromobility space, we're looking forward to bolstering its greater digital transformation initiatives and legal workflows.

About Lime

Lime's mission is to foster people-first cities by empowering residents with more affordable, reliable, and sustainable transportation options. As the global leader in micromobility, Lime partners with cities to deploy electric bikes and scooters enabled with GPS and self-activating locks. Lime has powered more than 200 million rides in more than 120 cities across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership. Learn more at li.me.

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help government entities, law firms, and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by Fortune 100 corporate counsels, 62 out of the AM Law 100, and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Everlaw's North American headquarters is in Oakland, CA and European headquarters is in London, UK. The company is funded by top-tier investors, including CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and K9 Ventures.

