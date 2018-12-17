Lime Releases Year End Report Highlighting The Benefits Of Shared Scooters and Bikes

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lime, a leading micro mobility company, released its end of year report today, offering a detailed look at the global impact of scooter and bike sharing in 2018.

The report demonstrates the many benefits Lime is already providing to local communities in over 100 markets, a dozen countries and five continents across the world. It gives a more complete public understanding of the benefits of micro-mobility and demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency in communities.

Highlights from Lime's 2018 report include:

32% of all Lime riders reported traveling to or from dining or entertainment during their most recent trip. This demonstrates how Lime is attracting consumers to local businesses and stimulating local economies.

of all Lime riders reported traveling to or from dining or entertainment during their most recent trip. This demonstrates how Lime is attracting consumers to local businesses and stimulating local economies. 30% of riders reported that the last trip they took with Lime replaced a car trip. This shows that Lime is leading people to use cars less, which could help alleviate traffic and congestion.

of riders reported that the last trip they took with Lime replaced a car trip. This shows that Lime is leading people to use cars less, which could help alleviate traffic and congestion. In major urban markets, 20 % of riders reported using Lime to connect to or from public transport on their most recent trip, demonstrating Lime is providing a first and last mile solution for people to connect with public transit.

% of riders reported using Lime to connect to or from public transport on their most recent trip, demonstrating Lime is providing a first and last mile solution for people to connect with public transit. 34% of riders reported an annual income of $50,000 or less, which demonstrates that Lime serves a diverse ridership, including communities that are underserved.

of riders reported an annual income of or less, which demonstrates that Lime serves a diverse ridership, including communities that are underserved. In US cities, a rider using Lime scooters, bikes or electric bikes in conjunction with public transit would pay, on average, 74% less than the cost of owning and operating a personal vehicle. This shows how riders are saving money by using Lime instead of owning a car.

"Lime is transforming how people get around, giving them the freedom to move around their cities in a more sustainable, efficient way," says Lime CEO and Co-founder Toby Sun. "With 40 percent of riders using Lime for their commute to work or school, this report reveals the many ways people are integrating Lime into their daily urban lives."

With its expanding global presence, Lime has become an industry leader in advancing safety and educating riders and communities on safe and responsible riding behavior. By offering various modes of shared transit, including scooters, bikes, electric bikes, and recently, shared cars, Lime aims to serve more riders, reduce car ownership and carbon emissions, and ease congestion in dense urban areas.

The complete report can be found here, and more on our blog here.

About Lime

Lime is about people. Lime is connecting people with the cities they live in. Lime is about empowering urban mobility.

Lime is the first and only shared smart mobility solution provider that has a multimodal fleet, which includes Lime-Classic (1, 3 and 8 speed); Lime-E (electric-assist bike), Lime-S (electric scooters), and LimePods, carshare reimagined.

Currently in over 100 markets, Lime operates in major global cities including: Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Diego, Berlin, Paris, and more.

Lime is revolutionizing mobility in cities and campuses by empowering residents with a greener, more efficient, and affordable transportation option that also improves urban sustainability. By partnering with local key stakeholders and systematically deploying a fleet of smart-bikes and scooters that are enabled with GPS, wireless technology, and self-activating locks, Lime is changing urban mobility by making the first and last mile faster, cheaper, and healthier for riders.

Lime is backed by global venture firms including Andreessen Horowitz and GV. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices around the globe. Learn more at www.li.me.

