Limeade Levels Up Employee Care with Customer Awards and Timely Content

"Even in times of uncertainty, it is important to focus on the positives and recognize great work. Because of this, we wanted to take time to acknowledge and celebrate our customers," said Lauren Chucko , Limeade VP of Customer Success. "This year's award winners are doing the hard work, by creating intentional cultures and authentically caring for their employees. By going beyond a transactional view of how HR and benefits can serve employees, these organizations are truly elevating the employee experience."

The annual customer awards recognize large employers who exemplify best practices in building great places to work. The 2020 Limelight Awards feature six categories, winners include:

CHANGEMAKER AWARD – Allina Health

Allina Health, a leading health system, transformed their well-being program from one that disproportionately emphasized physical health to one that reflected their goal of recognizing all facets of well-being — including mind, body, spirit and community. To achieve this, the Allina Health team updated their rewards structure to emphasize intrinsic motivation and used advanced targeting to make every employee feel cared for and supported.

BRINGING CULTURE TO LIFE – Wabash National

For Wabash, a leading manufacturer and provider of transportation solutions, with 17 locations and a hard-to-reach deskless workforce, communication was a major challenge. Prior to Limeade, email, a limited intranet and messy bulletin boards were the primary means of getting information to employees. In partnership with Limeade, Wabash renewed their vision, mission and values — and shared them to every level of their organization — through a robust Engagement solution including videos, testimonials, social recognition and more, refreshing their company culture from the inside out.

COMMUNICATING WITHOUT BOUNDARIES – TE Connectivity

Nearly half of this Swiss-domiciled technology company's 80,000 employees work in a manufacturing setting, and do not have direct access to a computer. With over 300 facilities in over 60 countries, TE needed to reach disconnected employees and deliver personalized communications. With Limeade and a great deal of internal excellence, TE was able to communicate bi-directionally on their mobile devices — boosting communications 200% and increasing employee engagement.

ORGANIZATIONAL SUPPORT – Fiserv

In 2019, Fiserv, a leading global provider of financial services technology, completed a transformative combination with First Data, advancing the company's value proposition for clients. As the company's associate population grew, so did the opportunity to advance the well-being of their people. Leveraging the Limeade Communications Toolkit, Fiserv introduced the platform to new associates, driving awareness through a variety of communications channels including emails, home mailers and leadership messages, encouraging each associate to complete an initial Well-Being Assessment. This supportive and integrative communications approach helped increase completion of the Well-Being Assessment by 50% while improving overall user satisfaction.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – Ryan

Ryan, a global tax services software and technology firm, was gearing up to launch major cultural initiatives across the company and needed a global well-being solution quickly. Previously, Ryan operated with a traditional well-being program, but with Limeade they created a whole person well-being experience that employees were excited to participate in. The entire Ryan team embraced the concept of care resulting in one of the highest adoptions rates of any program launched at the company.

HALL OF FAME – Vericast

In the past four years, Vericast (Harland Clarke), a premier marketing solutions company, has focused heavily on well-being for their employees. This year, they extended their program beyond well-being, partnering with Limeade to help leaders better engage and communicate with their employees. Vericast has worked tirelessly to improve not just well-being, but engagement, inclusion, communications and all aspects of the employee experience.

Activity Library Expansion Showcases Care

To help these and other companies navigate and care for employees during the current COVID-19 crisis, the Limeade library has now expanded to over 190 activities that can be added to employee experiences immediately. These activities provide science-based COVID-19 prevention tips, resources for emotional and financial well-being and fun ways to stay socially connected in isolating times.

To further expand the Limeade activity library and provide more resources, Limeade also launched new interactive, multimedia and science-based content sequences. This content was designed around learning and disrupting current behavior and is delivered by leading experts — delving into vital topics such as financial well-being, purpose, resilience and well-being 101.

"Our customers are doing some truly amazing things to create a holistic approach to the employee experience. We're here to help," said Henry Albrecht , Limeade CEO. "We are excited about these latest innovations. In challenging times, we're working with vanguard customers to enact fundamental improvements in how work gets done."

