Limeade Names New Leaders to Meet Global Employee Experience Market Demand

"Limeade has a crystal-clear vision that's driving sustainable, long-term employee commitment in great companies around the world," said Henry Albrecht, Limeade CEO. "The leaders driving us forward are seasoned and results-driven, but more importantly — they are changemakers committed to the promise that with Limeade, every employee knows their company cares."

New roles on the Limeade leadership team include:

Mitch Risner , Chief Growth Officer – Previously Limeade VP Global Sales and Partners, Mitch will be responsible for leading the global sales & partner teams, customer success, customer operations and growth enablement. Mitch earned his B.S. in business management and software development from Murray State University .

– Jessica has spent the majority of her 20-year career in the employee well-being and engagement technology sector, driven by her passion to improve the workplace experience. She will oversee all growth operations. She earned her B.S. in Business Information Systems. Lauren Chucko , Vice President, Customer Success – Lauren will nurture strong customer relationships and execute strategies that deliver proven value to customers. Her teams will deliver the Limeade ONE employee experience platform and its solutions for well-being, engagement, inclusion and communications – guided by cutting edge Limeade Institute science. Lauren has more than 12 years of experience as both an HR practitioner and a Limeade customer success director and earned a B.S. in Nutrition Science and M.S. in Nutrition at the University of Minnesota .

"With incredible leaders at the helm, Limeade is poised to seize the massive market opportunity created by inhumane workplaces and an industry mired in more measurement than action," said Risner. "With a values-driven approach and a relentless pursuit to build great companies, I am honored to lead this team as we improve the employee experience for all."

About Limeade

Limeade is a software company that elevates the employee experience and helps build great places to work. The Limeade ONE platform offers employee well-being, engagement, inclusion and communications solutions in one seamless user experience. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps every employee know their company cares. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com.

SOURCE Limeade