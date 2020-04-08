Limeade Welcomes New VP of R&D, VP of North American Sales to Drive Scale and Growth

BELLEVUE, Wash., April, 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today employee experience software company Limeade announced Larry Colagiovanni as VP of Research & Development and Sam Testa as VP, North American Sales.

In his new role, Larry is responsible for leading Limeade research and development teams to ship innovative employee experience software that employees and companies love. He will work closely alongside Chief Technology Officer Erick Rivas, who remains focused on long-term technology architecture, exploring inorganic growth opportunities and more.

Larry brings over 15 years of product management and development expertise — working in a variety of roles across the technology industry. Prior to joining Limeade, Colagiovanni was the Vice President of Marketing Technology and General Manager of eBay Seattle, leading the local office of over 350 people serving over 180 million customers globally, with over 66 million monthly app users.1 Larry holds both bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science/engineering from MIT.

"In every job I've ever had, my primary focus has always been on the people I work with," said Colagiovanni. "I'm incredibly excited to have this opportunity to build products that focus on people's well-being, engagement and inclusion and help companies build great places to work."

Sam Testa oversees a team of seasoned sales executives, leading Limeade sales outreach to enterprise companies across North America. Testa brings over 17 years of sales experience in HR technology, including nearly 7 years at Limeade, most recently as Regional Vice President, Central Region. He will continue to report to Chief Growth Officer Mitch Risner. Testa holds a bachelor's degree in communications from University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"What Limeade does is important — in times of crisis, but also in times of digital and cultural transformation and growth," said Testa. "Being charged with helping the biggest and best companies in North America improve well-being, engagement, inclusion and other elements of a caring employee experience is a true honor."

"Larry's and Sam's track record of stellar performance, combined with their commitment to our culture make them incredible additions to our leadership team," said Henry Albrecht, Limeade CEO. "We will continue to promote from within and look for leaders in the market for expertise in helping us scale the Limeade platform and business."

About Limeade

Limeade is an employee experience software company that helps build great places to work. The Limeade platform unifies employee well-being, engagement and inclusion solutions with industry-leading communications capabilities. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps every employee know their company cares. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com.

