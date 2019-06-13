Limelight Health Appoints Jeff To to Board of Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Health , the leading insurance underwriting, quoting and proposal platform for the employee benefits industry, today announced the appointment of Jeff To, former Global Head of Insurance at Salesforce, as a key executive advisor. Jeff will provide extensive expertise on go-to-market strategy, product management, co-design partnerships, and ecosystem development gained over the course of his 20-year career.

"Jeff is one of the key individuals in insurtech who has built an amazing insurance practice at Salesforce, building an ecosystem beyond the bigger 'off-the-shelf' independent software vendors. Jeff drove the Salesforces's initiatives to build an insurance-specific vertical, which is one of the most successful at Salesforce," said Jason T. Andrew, CEO and Co-Founder, Limelight Health. "Before we had met, Jeff was already presenting Limelight Health as an example of an insurtech company that is leading digital transformation. As Limelight Health works to establish itself as the key player in group benefits software, Jeff's experience will bring tremendous value across all our initiatives."

"Limelight Health is the only cloud-first solution in the market that is purpose-built for buying, selling, and administering health insurance and group benefits. The user experience is unparalleled, and when I looked under the hood to see how configurable and elegantly designed it actually is, I understood why customers really love Limelight," said Jeff To, former Global Head of Insurance at Salesforce, Co-Founder, Fintech Garage and IBM, Industry lead.

About Jeff To

Jeff is an industry go-to-market executive who has brought insurance, financial services, and healthcare solutions to market. As the Global Head of Insurance at Salesforce, Jeff partnered with top financial institutions and innovative solution providers to rethink digital experiences for employees and customers using agile and design-thinking methods. Jeff founded FinTech Garage , a customer advisory board of financial services leaders exploring AI, IoT, Blockchain, Telematics, RegTech, and process automation. He is currently a board member at Hagerty Insurance and a Strategic Advisor in Salesforce Incubator, helping fintechs to scale up.

Jeff was twice named by ACORD as a "Top 10 InsurTech Leader" in 2017 and 2018. He was an Innovator Award Winner at IBM and played executive roles in IBM's growth initiatives, including Smarter Cities, Smarter Healthcare, and the Retail Emerging Business Opportunity Group. Jeff is also a Certified Trained Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and Green Belt. Jeff spent his formative years as a Systems Engineer in PwC's Emerging & Integrating Technologies (E&IT) team which laid the groundwork for PwC's insurance industry framework.

About Limelight Health

Limelight Health is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software solutions delivering the most efficient and compelling quoting & underwriting platform for the employee benefits industry. We provide process automation and seamless integration between every participant in the employee benefits industry including carriers, underwriters, sales executives, agents, advisors, and their customers.



Limelight's innovative platform offers a range of microservices that are highly configurable for business needs including quoting, rating, proposal generation, renewals, automated processing for pre-sales, new business, underwriting, enrollment support, data analysis, reporting, consumer delivery and agent self-service, document management and seamless integration with industry systems and services.



Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Limelight Health has satellite locations in Redding, California and Des Moines, Iowa and a sizable remote workforce. Learn more at www.limelighthealth.com .

Media Contact:

North 6th Agency for Limelight Health

limelighthealth@n6a.com

212-334-9753, ext. 122

SOURCE Limelight Health

Related Links

http://www.limelighthealth.com

