Limelight Networks to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge, will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. PDT).

Management will host its earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (844) 200 6205 from the United States or (929) 526 1599 internationally, with access code 171804.

A recording will be available until November 18, 2021 9:30 PM by dialing (866) 813 9403 from the United States or (929) 458 6194 internationally with access code 917163. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://investors.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the company's website.

About Limelight:

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) is an industry-leader in content delivery services and AppOps at the edge that provides powerful tools and a client-first approach to optimize and deliver digital experiences at the edge. We are a trusted partner to the world's biggest brands and serve their global customers with experiences such as livestream sporting events, global movie launches, video games and file downloads for new phone apps. Limelight offers one of the largest, best-optimized private networks coupled with a global team of industry experts to provide edge services that are fast, secure and reliable. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

