Limerick Lane Winery Launches "We Care" Campaign

With the cancellations of events, festivals, fundraisers and charity auctions, Limerick Lane wanted to still be able to support their extended friends and family and the causes close to all of us: education, saving the environment, helping foster families, and more. For every case purchased of the 2018 Limerick Lane Russian River Zinfandel and the 2019 Limerick Lane Rosé, Limerick Lane will donate 50% of sales to the selected partners' cause under the "We Care" campaign.

"With this initiative to give back during this unprecedented time, we are grateful to work with our collective partners, friends, and neighbors around the country to make a difference great or small, we are all in this together. We selected our partners because we are close to these charities and organizations and we know that the donations go directly to people in need," says Gina Lathrum, Director of Marketing, Limerick Lane Winery. "Our goal is to have every case sold and be able to donate $400,000 collectively to our partners."

With this goal in mind, Limerick Lane has hand selected the following national partners to give back to:

Association of Zinfandel Advocates and Producers

Charlie Palmer Foundation

NKBA Southern California Chapter for Seneca

National Ability Center

Regional Partners

Camp Rainbow

Wood River Land Trust, Hailey, ID

High Museum of Art

Sun Valley Wine Auction

The Community School

To learn more about Limerick Lane Winery, the charity partners and the wine, visit www.limericklanecellars.com . With exceptional wine, Limerick Lane continues to connect people, even in this time of need.

About Limerick Lane

Limerick Lane Winery , a 30-acre estate located in the north east corner of Sonoma County's Russian River Valley, known for its highly rated wines, believes in Less is more. Their decision making process as farmers, as winemakers, and as stewards is to always choose the path that allows the site to speak as loudly and clearly as possible. The result is unbelievable wine with a heritage that goes back to 1910. Let the vines, the dirt, the rocks, the fog, the wind speak. Intervene with as invisible a hand as possible and trust in the mystery of this extraordinary place and process. Jake Bilbro, a fourth-generation winemaker and native of Sonoma is Limerick Lane's owner, who produces estate grown wines that reflect the personality, history, and heartbeat that is ever apparent at Limerick Lane. While under Jake's stewardship, Limerick Lane has received significant acclaim and recognition. www.limericklanewines.com/

SOURCE Limerick Lane Winery

Related Links

https://www.limericklanewines.com

