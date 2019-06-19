Limestone in 2019: Insights Into & Future of the Global Market to 2022 -- Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand
Jun 19, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Limestone: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Limestone in Thousand Tons.
The report profiles 101 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (Australia)
- Atlantic Minerals Limited (Canada)
- Buechel Stone Corp. (USA)
- Carmeuse Group S.A. (Belgium)
- CRH plc (Ireland)
- Fels-Werke GmbH (Germany)
- Tarmac (UK)
- Elliott Stone Company, Inc. (USA)
- Graymont Limited (Canada)
- Grupo Calidra (Mexico)
- ILC Resources (USA)
- Independent Limestone Company, LLC (USA)
- Indiana Limestone Company (USA)
- LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Lhoist Group (Belgium)
- Mississippi Lime Company (USA)
- Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)
- NALC LLC (USA)
- Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG (Germany)
- Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Taiheiyo Cement Group (Japan)
- Todaka Mining Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- UBE Material Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Limestone: One of the Most Essential and Versatile Minerals
Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes
Major End-Use Markets for Limestone Products: A Snapshot
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
China Dominates the World Limestone Market
Asia-Pacific Demonstrates Fastest Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion
Limestone Deposits & Production: An Overview
China-Led Asia Dominates Calcium Carbonate Production Scenario
Concerns over Energy Consumption & Emissions in Limestone Production
3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Construction Sector: The Most Important End-Use Market for Limestone
Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook for World Construction Industry
Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to Market Growth
Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand
Rising Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Limestone Consumption
Major Factors Driving Demand for Cement Worldwide: Ranked in the Order of Importance
Limestone: Primary Raw Material for Cement Manufacturing
Eco-friendly Version of OPC to Significantly Reduce CO2 Emissions
Invention of Self-Healing Bioconcrete from Limestone Bodes Well for the Market
Critical Importance of Lime in Steel Production Helps Sustain Momentum
Paper Industry: Largest Consumer of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)
Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (NPCC) Applications: An Important Growth Driver for Crushed Limestone
Common Applications of NPCC
Significant Use in Environmental Applications Steers Market Momentum
Animal Waste Treatment Holds Potential for Quicklime Demand Growth
Flue Gas Desulphurization: A Key Growth Indicator
Limestone Demonstrates Potential to Reduce Emissions in Carbon Capture
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Topography
Formation of Limestone
Characteristics
Physical Properties
Dimensions
Slabs
Blocks
Colors
Uses of Limestone
Commercial Types of Limestone
Calcium Carbonate
Slaked Lime
Lime/Quick Lime/Burnt Lime
Hydraulic Lime
Industrial Limestone
Limestone Varieties
Chalk
Marble
Travertine
Tufa
Coquina
Carbonatites
Limestone Processing
Evaluation
Industrial Applications of Limestone
Uses of Calcium Carbonate
Paper Industry
Water Treatment
Concrete Filler
Fertilizer Production
Steel Production
Plastics Manufacture
The Food Industry
Other Uses
Limestone Pricing
Quicklime Overview
Lime Production Methods
Uses of Quick Lime
Bricks Production
Glass Production
Bleaching Powders
Paper Manufacture
Paint Manufacture
Fertilizer Production
Plastics Production
Usage in Civil Engineering
Sludge Treatment
Agriculture
Environmental Protection
Food, Feed and Pharma Industries
Pure Limestone - A Must for High-Grade Lime Production
A Portable Heat Source
Categories of Lime-based Products
Lime Sand Bricks
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the Limestone Market
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the World Limestone Market (2015-2018)
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
Golden Lime Acquires Saraburi Quicklime
Grupo Calidra and Grupo Argos Inaugurate Caltek JV Lime Plant
Polycor Acquires Limestone Quarries in France
Porter Bancorp Renames itself as Limestone Bancorp
Panamint Valley Limestone to Develop PVL Lime Plant in California
ACG Materials Snaps Up Kelly Limestone
Minerals Technologies and Shouguang Meilun to Build Satellite PCC Plant in China
Mississippi Lime to Upgrade Weirton Facility with HRH Lime Production Line
Xella International to Acquire Macon Group
CRH Acquires Fels-Werke from Xella International
Minerals Technologies Collaborates with IKPP to Build Satellite PCC Plant in Indonesia
Nordkalk Launches Nordeka Maden JV in Turkey
Ambuja Cements Secures Limestone Block in Maharashtra
Mississippi Lime Acquires Mercer Lime
Graymont Divests New York Materials Business to Upstone Materials
ACG Materials Acquires North Florida Rock
Carmeuse to Manage Handyman's Lime Plant in Zambia
Carmeuse Group Commences High Calcium Lime Export from Omani Plant
Grupo Calidra to Acquire Majority Stake in Cephas
ILC Resources Acquires Lime Assets from NALC
Premier African Minerals Acquires Majority Stake in TCT Industrias Florestais
Graymont to Reorganize its Operations in the Pacific Northwest
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 THE UNITED STATES
A. Market Analysis
Future Prospects Remain Favorable
Growing Cement Production Favors Market Expansion
Demand for High-Calcium Limestone to Surge
Production Capacity of Calcium Carbonate
US Limestone Deposits: An Overview
Limestone & Dolomite Production in the US
Lime, Dimension Stone and Crushed Stone Production
Issues Associated with Limestone Mining
Environmental Regulations on Lime Production
Competitive Landscape: Leading Lime Producers in the US
B. Market Analytics
7.2 CANADA
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current State of European Construction Industry Elevates Limestone Consumption
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Increasing Cement Demand Adds to Market Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Construction & Cement Industries Offer Opportunities
Limestone Deposits & Mining in the UK
B. Market Analytics
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Interior Decoration Application to Drive Portuguese Limestone Market
B. Market Analytics
7.5 China
A. Market Analysis
Largest Consumer of Limestone Worldwide
Booming Construction Sector to Drive Limestone Consumption
Soaring Cement Production Volumes Widen Market Prospects
Limestone Deposits & Production in China: An Overview
Inadequacy in Supplying Superior Quality Limestone - Opportunity Lost
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
7.6.1 India
A. Market Analysis
Limestone Mining in India
Depleting Reserves to Affect Cement Industry
B. Market Analytics
7.6.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Select Regional Analysis
Australia
Overview of Mining Industry
Bangladesh
Largest Limestone Deposit Discovery
B. Market Analytics
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
7.7.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
7.7.2 Mexico
Market Analysis
7.7.3 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
7.8 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Select Regional Analysis
Jamaica: A Future Contender in Limestone
South Africa: A Market with Huge Potential
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 101 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 106)
- The United States (32)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (39)
- France (1)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Rest of Europe (18)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8kqerb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article