LimiFlex™ Paraspinous Tension Band IDE Study Results to be Presented at the 27th International Meeting on Advanced Spine Techniques (IMAST); Nominated for Best Clinical Research Paper Award

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Empirical Spine, Inc., a Silicon-Valley based medical technology company, announced today that data from the IDE study of the company's LimiFlex Paraspinous Tension Band for patients suffering from degenerative spondylolisthesis with lumbar spinal stenosis, will be presented at the 27th International Meeting on Advanced Spine Techniques. IMAST, originally scheduled April 1-4, 2020 in Athens, Greece, will take place as a series of live, online presentations during July and August 2020.

On Saturday, July 18, Dr. Rick Sasso of Indiana Spine Group and co-Principal Investigator of the LimiFlex IDE Study will present preliminary safety and outcomes data from 93 subjects with 12 months follow-up. The presentation and accompanying paper have additionally been nominated for the prestigious Whitecloud Award for Best Clinical Research Paper.

About LimiFlex

The LimiFlex Paraspinous Tension Band is a new, investigational device designed as an alternative to spinal fusion for patients receiving surgical decompression for grade 1 lumbar degenerative spondylolisthesis with spinal stenosis. LimiFlex does not involve any screws or bone grafts, which eliminate the natural motion between spine segments. Instead, LimiFlex is designed to stabilize the spine without fusing it, thereby preserving motion. The device works by supporting and enhancing the spine's natural biomechanics with stabilizing yet flexible elements. The LimiFlex device is placed following a standard decompression surgery, typically in less than 30 minutes.

About Empirical Spine

Empirical Spine, Inc., founded in 2015, is a privately held company developing advanced solutions for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company is currently running a pivotal IDE trial in the US on its breakthrough, motion-preserving Paraspinous Tension Band, LimiFlex. LimiFlex is a minimally invasive implant that stabilizes the spine after decompression surgery yet preserves motion.

Caution: The LimiFlex Paraspinous Tension Band is an investigational device in the United States and is limited by law to investigational use.

