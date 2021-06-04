Liminal Announces Voting Results of Its 2021 Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM)

LAVAL, QC and CAMBRIDGE, England, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually on June 4, 2021. A total of 22,136,650 common shares were voted, representing 73.93% of the votes attached to the issued and outstanding common shares of Liminal BioSciences.

Election of Directors of the Company

The six (6) nominees set forth in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Name of Nominee

For

Withheld / Abstain



Votes %

Votes % Simon Best

20,490,765 99.60

82,743 0.40 Gary Bridger

20,492,561 99.61

80,948 0.39 Neil A. Klompas

20,519,980 99.74

53,529 0.26 Alek Krstajic

20,515,813 99.72

57,695 0.28 Eugene Siklos

20,497,078 99.63

76,391 0.59 Timothy Steven Wach

20,452,717 99.41

120,791 0.59

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the board of directors was authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration.

Articles of Amendment

The amendment to the Company's articles of incorporation changing the place in Canada where the registered office is situated, from the province of Québec to the province of Ontario, effective as at the discretion of the Board, was carried.

Detailed voting results for the 2021 AGM are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the SEC at www.sec.gov.

About Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Liminal BioSciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases of unmet medical need, primarily related to fibrosis, including respiratory, liver and kidney diseases. In December 2020, Liminal BioSciences' lead small molecule product candidate, fezagepras (PBI-4050), entered a Phase 1 clinical trial in in the UK to evaluate multiple-ascending doses in normal healthy volunteers, at daily dose exposures higher than those evaluated in our previously completed Phase 2 clinical trials. Following initial review of the interim Phase 1 study data, the Company has decided to stop its plans to move fezagepras into a Phase 2 clinical study in IPF and a phase 1a/2b study in Hypertriglyceridemia, as it evaluates the impact of the PK data profile observed in the on-going study.

The Company's plasma-derived therapeutics business, including the Ryplazim® (Plasminogen) ("Ryplazim®") business is operated through its subsidiaries, Prometic Bioproduction Inc., the Company's plasma-derived therapeutics manufacturing facility, and Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc., holder of the biological license application ("BLA") for Ryplazim®.

Liminal BioSciences has active business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Liminal BioSciences' objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes statements concerning, among other things, statements with respect to: the potential exercise of the option held by Kedrion to purchase Liminal BioSciences' Ryplazim® business; the receipt of proceeds from the sale of a PRV; the utilization of proceeds from any such transaction; the potential of our product candidates and development of R&D programs and the timing of initiation or nature of preclinical and clinical trials.

These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: the potential exercise of the option; the Company's ability to monetize the PRV, or develop, manufacture, and successfully commercialize product candidates, if ever; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations, clinical development, regulatory activities and financial and other corporate impacts; the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, manufacturing operations or commercialization activities; the successful and timely completion of clinical trials; the ability of Liminal BioSciences to take advantage of financing opportunities or business opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry; uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals; and general changes in economic conditions. You will find a more detailed assessment of these risks, uncertainties and other risks that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from our current expectations in the filings the Company makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian Securities Commissions filings and reports filings and reports, including in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and future filings and reports by the Company, from time to time. Such risks may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on Liminal BioSciences' business and the global economy. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this Press Release even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason, unless required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

