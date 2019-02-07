"Limited-Edition 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia unveiled for North America at Chicago Auto Show"

Alfa Romeo today unveiled the limited-edition 2020 4C Spider Italia for North America, limited to only 15 vehicles.



The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia offers driving enthusiasts a mid-engine design inspired by the brand's legendary racing history and represents the essential sportiness embedded in the brand's DNA.



The limited-edition 4C Spider Italia's special standard features include:

Exclusive Misano Blue Metallic exterior color (not available on any other 4C variant)

Piano black front air intake and rear diffuser

Unique livery with dedicated ''4C Spider Italia'' graphics

Aluminum dashboard insert with ''4C Spider Italia'' logo

Progressively numbered plate on the center console

With seating for two, panoramic views and the soundtrack of an Italian performance-tuned engine and exhaust, 4C Spiders are among the most exhilarating experiences in motoring and represent the very core of Alfa Romeo's DNA and heritage.



Advanced technologies include the all-aluminum 1750cc turbocharged engine with direct-injection, dual intercoolers and variable-valve timing, enabling supercar-level performance while also weighing less than 2,500 pounds. The 4C Spider Italia offers drivers superb all-around performance with 237 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque, powering it from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 160 mph.



Handcrafted in Modena, Italy, the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider offers seductive Italian styling and a state-of-the-art Formula 1-inspired carbon fiber monocoque chassis that enables an incredible 10.4 power-to-weight ratio. A rear backup camera, cruise control and rear park sensors are standard fare as well.



