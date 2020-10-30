Limited-Edition Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Hyper Car to Feature Ӧhlins® TTX® 36 ILX Shock Absorbers

Developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse and designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile, the Essenza SCV12 combines a naturally aspirated V12 engine, highly efficient body styling that produces greater downforce than a GT3 racecar, and an innovative suspension featuring twin-tube TTX 36 ILX inline damper technology with a proven heritage of success in GT racing. The shocks can be easily adjusted through two external controls in compression and rebound so the driver can dial in the best performance for each track and condition.

"The SCV12 has been described as offering the 'purest track driving experience' ever produced by Lamborghini, so it was with great pride that we learned that Öhlins TTX 36 technology had been selected for all 40 units," said Henrik Johansson, managing director, Ӧhlins Racing.

In addition to a world-class driving experience, Essenza SCV12 buyers will enjoy an all-inclusive ownership package featuring access to several of the world's premier racing circuits, dedicated services and a new hangar built in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy for the Essenza SV12 club.

Öhlins Racing has been an integrated part of the motorsport industry as well as the motorcycle and automotive industry for over 40 years.

Öhlins Racing AB is a Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) business and leading global aftermarket and OE ride performance supplier.

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.5 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Video: https://media.lamborghini.com/english/images-and-videos/video/lamborghini-essenza-scv12---launch-video/a/113bcd3a-88e1-4cb4-bc86-62736d4dd09f

