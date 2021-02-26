Limited Release of Transform Film's Acclaimed Documentary, Stranger/Sister

Women's History Month: Learn how two women, one Jewish, one Muslim, combat hate and build a movement leading by example! Tweet this

Following the film's World Premiere at the prestigious Chagrin Documentary Film Festival in 2020 and a continued Film Festival Tour, Transform Films presents a 2-week limited release of the acclaimed documentary Stranger/Sister (39 min), directed by Emmy-winning filmmakers Kirsten Kelly (The Homestretch) and Katie Taber (Sempre Luis - Sundance 2020).

Filmed over three years, beginning with the 2017 Muslim Ban, the film profiles the story of two ordinary women, one Muslim and one Jewish, who join forces to stop the surge in religiously motivated hate crimes that have spiked alarmingly in the United States.

The film follows Sheryl Olitzky and Atiya Aftab, as they overcome a history of distrust between their two religions, and build a movement that turns strangers into sisters, challenging our assumptions about how to fight hate. The film chronicles the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, as they grow from a few hundred members to over 8000 members strong, building a powerful network of hope in a time of division, chaos and hate.

Odyssey Impact will lead the national social impact campaign designed to educate, engage and activate the public to encourage community-building across lines of division; and ultimately, to build a more peaceful society that stems the rising tide of hate.

Join Odyssey Impact's launch of the Stranger/Sister campaign for a Town Hall on March 10, 2021 @ 7:00-8:15pm. Reserve your seat here .

The Live Town Hall will explore the questions of how can we move beyond distrust and divisions towards understanding and solidarity? How do we really work to eliminate hate in our communities? Learn from experts on how to get involved with the campaign and the calls to action to stop hate.

Moderator Riaz Patel, Axial Entertainment

Panelists:

Jalaya Liles-Dunn, Southern Poverty Law Center

Atiya Aftab, Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom

Sheryl Olitzky, Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom

Rev. Mark E. Fowler, Tanenbaum Center for Interreligious Understanding

Dr. Jennifer Howe Peace, Pluralism Project at Harvard University

Kirsten Kelly, Filmmaker, Stranger/Sister

Katie Taber, Filmmaker, Stranger/Sister

SOURCE Transform Films