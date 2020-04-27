Limiting FRAUD During COVID-19: Dating App Luxy Unveils Trend and Launches New Video Chat Feature "FaceMe"

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic left interesting marks on the online dating industry. Millionaire Dating App Luxy polled alarming news among 2,353 new members. While the majority of them has more than three dating apps installed on their mobile devices, a total of 43% state, they have been contacted by scammers on an online dating site before. Even 18% said that they've been the victim of a scam during the pandemic ("have fallen for an online dating scam during the past 4 weeks"). This clearly pushes online scam attempts compared to January where the same question resulted to 21% (contacted by fraudsters) and 10% (fallen for a scam).

Dating App Luxy has seen a 51% rise in daily installs since April 9. While in the meantime, the rate of new sign-ups unacceptable for our platform has increased rapidly to 90%. Luxy verifies each profile during the first 24h to check whether the person fits to the community. Currently, only 10% of all new applications can be approved every day, which are reviewed by staff manually. The normal acceptance rate lies at 20%.

Luxy has always taken a leading role in online dating safety and verifies profile pictures of their members to keep its platform safe. By doing so, the dating platform eliminates fake profiles the grounds of fraud.

Additionally, Luxy has launched on April 25 the new video chat feature "FaceMe" that gives all users the possibility to host a virtual date at any time. Luxy spokesman Raffael Krause adds: "The free component "FaceMe" will not only reduce uncertainty and helps our singles to find out faster if their match is actually compatible to them but it serves the increased desire of online dating since the outbreak of the pandemic." 68% of Luxy members express a stronger need of meeting new people online through online dating when being quarantined.

"FaceMe" is available for all Luxy members who verified their profile pictures by integrating WhatsApp and Instagram to the Luxy's messenger to schedule a digital date from the living room at any time.

Launched in 2014, Luxy is the world's leading dating service for wealthy and successful singles. Luxy continues to support popular features such as income verification to allow finding matches within the same economic brackets. With a focus on providing a high-class dating experience for sophisticated individuals, users need to verify their profile pictures to prevent catfishing.

