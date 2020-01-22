Limitless Intelligently Connected With Bureau Veritas at MWC Barcelona 2020

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, a leading wireless / IoT testing and certification provider, will once again be present at MWC Barcelona 2020 in Spain from 24 to 27 February, 2020.

'Limitless Intelligent Connectivity' – the theme of MWC Barcelona 2020 reveals the rollout of 5G networks promising endless possibilities for industries like manufacturing, retail, healthcare, automotive, utilities and entertainment: to work smarter, use finite resources more efficiently, and dramatically improve their customer experience.

Bureau Veritas will be introducing their comprehensive 5G regulatory and conformance testing deployment, with available capability in USA, China, Taiwan, Korea and Germany.

Bureau Veritas' technical and commercial specialists will additionally be on hand at Stand #6L63 in Hall 6 to demonstrate how their:

solutions address ever-changing industry standards and regulatory requirements whilst identifying common known vulnerabilities in connected products, OneSource Approvals - global market access - risk management digital solution helps clients sell their products worldwide whilst always maintaining in-country compliance in 100+ markets worldwide,

- global market access - risk management digital solution helps clients sell their products worldwide whilst always maintaining in-country compliance in 100+ markets worldwide, Usability testing enhances user experience ( UX ) for consumer IoT products, and

testing enhances user experience ( ) for consumer IoT products, and V2X solution is helping drive innovations in the New Mobility/connected car market.

Their technical specialists from around the world will also discuss how visitor's innovative products can comply with the latest connectivity, security, interoperability and usability requirements.

Join Bureau Veritas in MWC Barcelona 2020 to explore how Limitless Intelligent Connectivity will shape the future of our digital experiences, our industry and our world.

Bureau Veritas@ MWC 2020

24 – 27 February, 2020

Fira Gran Via, Barcelona

Stand No. 6L63, Hall 6

