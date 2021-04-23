Lina Hidalgo and Arnold Schwarzenegger Talk Elections and The Future of Voting Online Tuesday, April 27, At Noon CDT

The discussion next Tuesday will focus on how both of the honorees eliminated barriers to voting in the 2020 election and their views on how to protect the rights of voters in every election. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hidalgo worked with other Harris County officials to find creative solutions for voters, including drive-through voting and early ballot drop-off, more in-person early voting locations and 24-hour voting at some locations. The result was the highest turnout in the county since 1992 with 68% of registered voters voting, for a total of 1.6 million.

Through the Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy at the University of Southern California, Schwarzenegger offered $2.5 million in Democracy Grants to fund new polling places and increased voter access in eight states that had a history of voter suppression as identified in the Voting Rights Act. The result was increased turnout in those areas that received the grants as compared to those that did not.

