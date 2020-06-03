Lincoln College Extends Price Match Deadline

LINCOLN, Ill., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln College is extending its application deadline for the school's innovative Price Match Program until August 1.

"With the uncertainty of the last several months, we want to do everything we possibly can to reduce the stress of making college decisions. Our ground-breaking Price Match program makes shopping for college easy and transparent. That is more important now than ever before," said David Gerlach, president of Lincoln College.

As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, many students and families who were considering large institutions, non-residential schools, out-of-state schools, or schools in large urban settings, are reconsidering those options. The Price Match Program can give qualifying students and their families the peace of mind that they can attend a residential school with small class sizes, no massive lecture halls and no high-rise residential buildings. Families can be assured that their students will receive a quality education at an exceptional value by allowing students to qualify to attend at less than the price offered by competing institutions.

"Lincoln College has a tradition of offering affordable, quality education that goes back more than 150 years," Gerlach added. "Lincoln College offers scholarships or grants to all full-time traditional students and the Price Match program is just one option that we have available to make sure that every student can afford college."

Consistent with its student-centered policies, Lincoln College also recently announced plans to resume in-person instruction on the Lincoln campus in the fall. While acknowledging that any resumption of classes and campus activities will be contingent upon central Illinois meeting the state's standards for reopening the economy, Lincoln College believes that students will be best served by a return to traditional instruction on the campus.

At the same time, the College will take all necessary steps to assure the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff.

The Price Match Program states that if a student receives a better financial aid package from another qualifying college or university, the student can provide Lincoln College with a copy of the competing financial aid award letter. If the student meets all eligibility requirements, Lincoln College attempts to not only match the net price of the competing offer, but may include an additional $2,000 award ($1,000 per semester) as part of the Lincoln College financial aid package.

Any full-time student, including freshman and transfer students, can apply for the program if they meet the minimum eligibility requirements.

While the Price Match Program is a merit-based program, Lincoln College offers many other merit and need-based scholarships and grants. In fact, 100% of Lincoln College's traditional full-time students receive some form of institutional financial aid. All other scholarship and loan programs remain in effect as well.

"We understand that shopping for college can be a daunting task, and in today's environment that has become even more challenging as parents weigh new concerns," Gerlach said. "By extending the deadline we hope to give families more time to consider their options in light of changing and challenging circumstances.

"We view the Price Match Program as just one tool that our financial aid counselors have available to cut through the clutter of college pricing," Gerlach said. "Our counselors are experts at helping students and their families navigate the challenges of paying for college. We strongly encourage anyone considering college to contact our admissions office, so we can identify the options that will work best for their individual needs."

While the Price Match Program requires acceptance to a baccalaureate degree granting institution, Lincoln College remains a hybrid institution also offering two-year associate degree programs in a residential college setting.

Lincoln College also offers its highly successful and affordable "Accelerated Bridge to Education (ABE)" program for working adults. The ABE program, offered on four Illinois campuses in Lincoln, Normal, East Peoria and Oglesby, allows adult students to earn a bachelor's degree while attending class one night a week in concentrated five- or eight-week sessions.

Students and families interested in Lincoln College can visit the college website at www.lincolncollege.edu; email [email protected] or call toll-free at (800) 569-0556. In order to expedite any financial aid application, students and parents should include the Lincoln College code number 001709 on their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Price Match Program Details Available At: (https://lincolncollege.edu/price-match-program/)

Founded in 1865 as Lincoln University, Lincoln College is the only institution of higher education named after President Abraham Lincoln during his lifetime. Today, Lincoln College operates two campuses in the Central Illinois region united in the goal of uniquely empowering students to realize their full potential. More information on Lincoln College and its academic programs can be found at lincolncollege.edu.

