Lincoln College Still Offering Price Match Program

LINCOLN, Ill., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln College, an institution with a tradition of offering affordable, quality education that goes back more than 150 years, is continuing its third year of offering the Price Match Program to qualifying students.

"At Lincoln College, we continue to offer scholarships or grants to all full-time traditional students. With the Lincoln College Price Match Program, we expanded our options to make financing a college education easier," said David Gerlach, president of Lincoln College.

The Price Match Program states that if a student receives a better financial aid package from another qualifying college or university, the student can provide Lincoln College with a copy of the competing financial aid award letter. If the student meets all eligibility requirements, Lincoln College attempts to not only match the net price of the competing offer, but may include an additional $2,000 award ($1,000 per semester) as part of the Lincoln College financial aid package.

The Price Match Program reflects Lincoln College's commitment to providing a quality education at an exceptional value, allowing students to qualify to attend at less than the price offered by competing institutions.

Any full-time student, including freshman and transfer students, can apply for the program if they meet the minimum eligibility requirements.

While the Price Match Program is a merit-based program, Lincoln College offers many other merit and need-based scholarships and grants. In fact, 100% of Lincoln College's traditional full-time students receive some form of institutional financial aid. All other scholarship and loan programs remain in effect as well.

"We understand that shopping for college can be a daunting task, especially for students who may be the first in their family to attend college. We view the Price Match Program as just one more tool that our financial aid counselors have available to cut through the clutter of college pricing," Gerlach said. "Our counselors are experts at helping students and their families navigate the challenges of paying for college. We strongly encourage anyone considering college to contact our admissions office, so we can identify the options that will work best for their individual needs."

While the Price Match Program requires acceptance to a baccalaureate degree granting institution, Lincoln College remains a hybrid institution also offering two-year associate degree programs in a residential college setting. Furthermore, Lincoln College added two new master's degree options in fall 2019.

Finally, Lincoln College also offers its highly successful and affordable "Accelerated Bridge to Education (ABE)" program for working adults. The ABE program, offered on four Illinois campuses in Lincoln, Normal, East Peoria and Oglesby, allows adult students to earn a bachelor's degree while attending class one night a week in concentrated five- or eight-week sessions.

Students and families interested in Lincoln College can visit the college website at www.lincolncollege.edu; email [email protected] or call toll-free at (800) 569-0556. In order to expedite any financial aid application, students and parents should include the Lincoln College code number 001709 on their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Price Match Program details available at: (https://lincolncollege.edu/future-students/financial-aid/price-match-program).

